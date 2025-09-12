President Zardari to embark on 10-day official visit to China

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari will begin a ten-day visit to China on Friday, following an invitation from the Chinese government. Zardari is scheduled to visit Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he will meet with provincial leadership.

During the visit, talks will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economic cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity projects. Both countries are expected to discuss collaboration in multilateral forums as well.

The visit underscores the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two nations and highlights their commitment to strengthening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” The presidency stated that the trip will reaffirm mutual support on core issues, advance economic ties, and emphasize a joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

In August, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China for the SCO Council of Heads of State summit. During that trip, Pakistan and China signed several MoUs and joint ventures valued at \$8.5 billion, aimed at enhancing business-to-business cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, trade, health, and industry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the economic importance of these agreements, describing them as a “long march of economic development” between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to China for its support of Pakistan’s sovereignty and socio-economic development.

The visit is expected to further cement Pakistan’s partnership with China, particularly in light of the shifting dynamics in Pakistan’s relations with the United States and growing tensions between Washington and New Delhi. Both sides are committed to strengthening their “ironclad partnership” and deepening their cooperation in various fields.