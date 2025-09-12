PM Shehbaz reaffirms solidarity with Qatar, urges Muslim unity against Israeli provocations

Premier visits Doha to reaffirm Pakistan’s full solidarity with Emir, royal family, and people of Qatar, condemning Israeli airstrikes as ‘blatant violation’

DOHA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for unity in the Muslim world to confront Israeli provocations following Tel Aviv’s recent airstrikes in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, reiterating that “Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with His Highness the Emir of Qatar, the royal family, and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult time,” state media reported.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in Doha, where he arrived on a daylong visit to express solidarity and regional unity after the Israeli attacks, according to a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV on X.

وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے دوحہ پر حالیہ اسرائیلی حملے کے تناظر میں قطر کی قیادت اور عوام سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے قطر کا ایک روزہ سرکاری دورہ کیا۔

“The prime minister emphasized that Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Middle East must be stopped, and the Muslim world needs unity in its ranks to confront Israeli provocations,” PTV News reported.

The statement said PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the Israeli strikes as a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply concerned about the attack, which he said ran contrary to international law.

Reaffirming the historical and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar, the prime minister stressed that both countries stood firmly together. “In this spirit of brotherhood, Pakistan has stood shoulder to shoulder with His Highness the Emir of Qatar, the royal family and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult time,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support against what he termed an unjustified provocation. He also expressed deep sympathy over the loss of precious lives in Israel’s “brutal and heinous” attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The prime minister lauded Qatar’s “responsible and constructive mediation role” in efforts to secure peace in Gaza, stressing that Israeli actions such as the Doha strikes “clearly aim to undermine regional stability and jeopardise ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.”

Qatar and Egypt have been instrumental in US-backed attempts to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and secure a prisoner exchange deal.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Qatar to express solidarity with the people and the leadership of State of Qatar in the wake of recent Israeli attack on Doha held a very warm meeting with the Amir of Qatar his Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to Hamas sources, Israel targeted the group’s representatives in Doha on Tuesday while they were discussing a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump. Qatar denounced the strikes as “cowardly” and a flagrant violation of international law.

During his meeting with the Qatari emir, PM Shehbaz recalled that Pakistan had called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council at Qatar’s request to deliberate on the situation.

He also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15, noting that Pakistan had expressed willingness to co-sponsor and co-organise the event with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the PTV News reported.

The prime minister further thanked the emir for Qatar’s support of Pakistan during India’s aggression earlier this year. The emir, in turn, thanked PM Shehbaz for his visit to express solidarity. Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in promoting regional peace, upholding international law, and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

During the visit, they reaffirmed the deep brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region. The prime minister later departed after concluding his engagements. He had been received earlier in the day, and later seen off by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs from Doha for Islamabad after the completion of his one day official visit of Qatar. H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar seeing off Prime Minister.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other officials.

The Foreign Office earlier said the visit underscored Pakistan’s “unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy strong diplomatic ties rooted in shared faith and values. Earlier this month, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace during the visit of Pakistan’s top military official, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who met Qatari military leadership in Doha.