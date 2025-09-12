PM ordered 300-day plan to tackle climate change: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Musadik Malik announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to prepare a comprehensive 300-day implementation plan within 15 days to address the mounting challenges of climate change, including the risks posed by monsoon rains and accelerated glacial melting.

The directives came a day after PM Shehbaz declared a climate and agricultural emergency in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and flood situation across the country.

Speaking at a press conference flanked by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, the minister said the action plan would be developed in coordination with federal ministries, provincial governments, the armed forces, welfare organisations and non-governmental bodies.

“We must act within our own resources, with the support of civil administration, welfare institutions and armed forces to safeguard our children and communities,” he remarked.

The minister added that the prime minister, during a recent cabinet meeting, had declared both a national climate emergency and an agricultural emergency. He said the measures were designed to prevent losses in the coming monsoon season and from glacial melt. “This is not unique to Pakistan. The entire world is changing, and all nations must wake up to this reality,” he observed.

Outlining the government’s flood response, Malik said more than 2.4 million people had been evacuated in Punjab, while Sindh was receiving advance warnings due to delayed water inflows. “From Sialkot to Narowal, Lahore, Shahdara, Jhang and Sargodha, two major flood waves have already been tracked, with one now approaching near Head Punjnad,” he said.

The minister commended the role of welfare organisations, saying they had delivered over 2,000 tonnes of relief goods, while provincial administrations and the military were working closely in the field. “In times of national crises, we stand together—Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This is a natural calamity, and we face it collectively as one nation,” he maintained.

Malik said the climate action plan would be finalised within a month and stressed the government’s commitment to preparedness and resilience. “We pray no such devastation ever comes again, but if it does, Pakistan will face it united, with preparation, resilience and faith,” he concluded.

The minister also disclosed that Pakistan remains among the countries worst hit by climate change. He urged provinces to ensure early monsoon preparations and praised the engagement of private and welfare sectors in relief efforts. Severe damage was reported in Sialkot and Narowal, while Sindh, he said, had already made precautionary arrangements. He also confirmed that the death toll from rains and floods had risen to over 930 nationwide.

Meanwhile, during a briefing on floods at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said livestock and crops had been wiped out in many areas.

“The situation in Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab regions is under control, and rescue operations are continuing across the country,” Inam Haider said. “In Punjab, 2.4 million people have been relocated to safe areas, while in Sindh some 150,000 people have been shifted.”

He added that relief efforts were being supported by welfare organisations, to whom the NDMA was “grateful.” To reduce water pressure, embankments were deliberately breached in certain areas, he said.

According to Inam Haider, the Punjab government has been provided with ration packages and 9,000 tents, while over 9,000 tonnes of food rations have been distributed across the province.

The NDMA chief warned that crops had suffered severe damage due to the flooding, while rising temperatures were accelerating the melting of glaciers. “From September 16 to 18, rainfall is expected in central Punjab and Azad Kashmir,” he said. “We must act together to address climate challenges.”