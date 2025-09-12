Over 2.4m evacuated as flood threats persist in Punjab amid easing rains

Lt-Gen Inam Malik says 5,000 Punjab villages still underwater while rehab to begin in weeks

Says the authority delivered 9,500 tons of relief goods, including 30,000 tents, evacuated 150,000 in Sindh

Musadik Malik says PM orders 300-day climate resilience plan within next 15 days from his ministry

Punjnad, Sutlej flows remain dangerously high despite easing rains, fresh rain spell expected Sept 16–18

Boat tragedies in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar claim over a dozen lives

Tarbela, Mangla, Rawal, Khanpur, and Simly dams filled to capacity; spillways opened

Punjab’s PDMA warns ‘positive signs in some sectors’ do not eliminate risk of sudden flood events

MULTAN/LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: National and provincial disaster management authorities on Thursday reported large-scale evacuations, ongoing relief operations, and continuing flood risks in Punjab, even as monsoon intensity eased in parts of the province with over 2.4 million people have so far been evacuated from vulnerable villages and more than 5,000 villages submerged, while serious flood threats still persist due to high flows at Punjnad Barrage.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, flanked by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, told a media briefing in Islamabad that 9,500 tons of relief goods — including 9,000 tents, boats, and ration kits — have been dispatched to affected areas, with a total package of 30,000 tents under distribution. He said rehabilitation in Punjab would begin within three to four weeks once waters recede and critical infrastructure such as roads and communication networks is restored.

He cautioned that another spell of moderate rainfall is expected between September 16 and 18 in AJK, northern and central Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Sindh, he noted, relief operations have accelerated with the help of volunteers, and around 150,000 people have been shifted to safer areas.

Chairman Malik warned that climate-related disasters are intensifying across Pakistan, affecting even traditionally safer regions like GB, KP, and AJK due to glacial melt and erratic rainfall. He said the prime minister has ordered a “Special National Dialogue Process” to frame long-term resilience strategies, including a comprehensive national climate plan. Damage assessment, particularly of agricultural losses in rice, cotton, and sugarcane, is underway.

Minister Musadik Malik said the prime minister has directed preparation of a 300-day climate action plan within 15 days, declaring both a national climate emergency and an agricultural emergency. He said over 2.5 million people have already been evacuated to safer areas, while NGOs and welfare groups have contributed over 2,000 tons of relief goods. “In times of national crises, we stand together as one nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported declining monsoon intensity and easing flows at some points — including Head Trimmu (178,000 cusecs, decreasing) and Ravi Head Sadhnai (78,000 cusecs, decreasing) — but high and rising discharges were recorded at Punjnad Barrage (660,000 cusecs) and Sutlej Sulemanaki (124,000 cusecs). Other major flows included Sutlej at Gandas Singh Wala (182,000 cusecs), Chenab at Khanaki (92,000 cusecs) and Qadirabad (94,000 cusecs), and Ravi at Shahdara (31,000 cusecs).

The Punjab Chief Minister directed all departments to remain on high alert and keep emergency services fully mobilized. PDMA warned that “positive signs in some sectors do not eliminate the risk of sudden flood events,” urging communities in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

On the other hand, the flood torrents from the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers have placed the districts of Multan, Muzaffargarh, Liaquatpur, and Rahim Yar Khan in severe danger.

According to the report, near Multan, the official protective embankment in Basti Baharan has broken, while a deliberate breach has been made on the Uch Sharif Road to protect Uch Sharif city from inundation.

As a result of this breach, eastern localities including Mouza Jhanbu, Nooraja Bhatta, Kotla, Bahadurpur, and Sabra have been severely impacted.

Although the flow of water remains steady at the Sher Shah embankment near Multan, the decision to break the Sher Shah protective bund has been postponed, as the threat of a high flood in Jalalpur Pirwala has now subsided.

At Head Panjnad, water levels have risen again. Currently, a powerful flood wave carrying 607,000 cusecs is passing through the point.

Earlier, the flood that passed through the Alipur region devastated 70% of the tehsil’s area. The next 24 hours have been declared extremely critical for flood response and safety efforts.

In the suburbs of Qaboola, the Farid Shah area has been overwhelmed by flooding. Thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed, entire settlements have been swallowed by the river, and connecting roads have been severed, cutting off ground access to the area. Rescue operations are underway using boats to evacuate affected residents.

In the outskirts of Luddan, the Akbar Shah area has suffered extensive damage, with more than 2,000 homes submerged. Standing cropsócotton, rice, sesame, and maizeóhave been completely wiped out by floodwaters. Women and children are suffering from hunger and thirst due to food shortages.

At Arifwala on the Sutlej River, a high-level flood has caused significant devastation. Displaced residents, left homeless, have pitched tents on their own for shelter. Weakened by hunger, they await government assistance with growing desperation.

At the Guddu Barrage, water levels have crossed 500,000 cusecs. Villages along the riverbanks are now underwater. Locals are evacuating and relocating on their own, as formal evacuation assistance remains limited.

According to the Meteorological Department, over the past 24 hours, water levels have also risen significantly at both Mangla and Tarbela Dams. Both Tarbela and Rawal Dams have once again reached full capacity. At Tarbela, the water level has reached 1,550.00 feetóthe damís full storage capacity. Similarly, Rawal Dam now stands at 1,751.80 feet, just shy of its 1,752 feet limit.

Mangla Dam is currently 92% full, with a recorded water level of 1,234.60 feet, while its full capacity is 1,242 feet. The Khanpur Dam has reached a water level of 1,981.45 feet, just below its 1,982 feet capacity. Simly Dam is holding 2,315.25 feet of water, matching its full storage limit of 2,315 feet.

As a result of these water levels, spillways at various dams are now being opened to release excess water and prevent structural pressure or collapse.

In the Danga area of Kharian, two brothers, 14-year-old Zainer and 12-year-old Shah Zain, drowned in the nullah near Mohalla Shah Takiya. Zainer was rescued by locals while the search for Shah Zain’s body continued till late at night. The search will resume today.

Babygirl among six die, three missing in flood boat capsize in Jalalpur Pirwala

Six people have been confirmed dead, including a 20-day-old infant girl, after a boat carrying 28 flood-affected residents capsized in the Jalalpur Pirwala area near Multan, according to 24NewsHD TV on Thursday.

The ill-fated boat was part of an official rescue operation evacuating residents from the flood-hit village of Durab Pur. The boat overturned during the evacuation, throwing all passengers into the water.

Rescue teams recovered five more bodies on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total confirmed death toll to six. Among them was the body of the infant girl, recovered earlier in the day.

According to the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Multan, 19 people have been successfully rescued so far. The search operation continues for the remaining three individuals who are still missing.

Earlier on Wednesday, a similar incident was reported in Alipur Tehsil in Muzaffargarh but there were no casualties.

Rescue personnel said the boat already had more than 10 people on board, and when another person tried to climb on the boat, it lost balance and overturned.

Meanwhile, the death toll in another boat accident which occurred in Taranda Muhammad Panah area of Rahimyar Khan has risen to eight.

Two more bodies have been recovered but the search operation was still going on to trace another missing person.

Three days ago a bot full of flood victims was overturned during rescue mission in Rahimyar Khan.

As many as 20 people were on the board and 12 were saved.

Private boats overcharging

Rescue agencies received reports of residents complaining that private boat operators were overcharging to take flood-stricken individuals to safety. “We heard several reports that individuals stranded in inundated areas were being exploited by private boat operators,” said a local official.

In response to this, the Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner directed that all boats in private hands should be taken under government control in order to help with the current rescue efforts.

“All boats available must now come under the official flood relief operation,” the Deputy Commissioner added. “Our main aim is to help as many people escape upstream areas as safely as possible without any exploitation.

Another flood-rescue boat capsizes in Bahawalnagar

In Bahawalnagar, a rescue boat carrying flood-affected individuals capsized in the area of Laleka Hatha, leaving two people missing while 18 were successfully rescued.

According to rescue sources, the boat, which was overloaded with 20 passengers, overturned due to excess weight. The missing individuals have been identified as Adnan Wains and Khizar Joiya, both believed to be young men.

Following the accident, the Assistant Commissioner, along with police and rescue teams, rushed to the site to lead the ongoing search and rescue operation.

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and NDMA warned that southern and eastern districts of Balochistan province may face torrential rains over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy downpours are expected in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Sui, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Kalat, Zhob, Kech, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Surab and southern Washuk.

Authorities cautioned that the rainfall could pose serious threats to local communities and infrastructure.

Officials said flash flooding is highly likely in seasonal streams and rivers in Wadh, Khuzdar, Bela, Ormara and Hingol Valley.

The surging water may damage mud houses, crops, farmland, and rural roads, with villages near waterways facing the highest risk.

The NDMA has instructed local administrations to deploy rescue teams, prepare emergency shelters, and remain ready to restore road access in affected areas.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone zones, and to keep away from weak structures, electricity poles, and trees.

Motorists have been advised to park vehicles in safe places and avoid crossing inundated roads or underpasses.

Farmers have also been warned to take urgent steps to protect their crops.

NDMA appealed to the public to strictly follow safety advisories, remain alert to weather updates, and immediately inform authorities of any unusual situation.