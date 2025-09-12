Floods force extension in Hajj registration deadline

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced an extension to the registration deadline for Hajj pilgrims under the private scheme due to disruptions caused by recent floods.

According to ministry sources, the registration process will continue through the official online portal, with the initial deadline set for September 8. As of now, more than 21,000 pilgrims have successfully registered.

Private Hajj operators are instructed to prioritize those who were unable to perform Hajj last year despite completing the registration process. Additionally, operators will be allowed to accept new applications for any unutilized quota.

Pilgrims who had submitted their deposits last year can perform Hajj this year without incurring additional costs, as operators are required to facilitate them without charging extra. However, those who withdrew their deposits after last year’s cancellation will not be eligible for the previous package rates.