Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in the third match of the tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. Chasing a modest target of 144 runs, Bangladesh comfortably reached the target with 14 balls to spare, losing just three wickets.

Bangladesh’s captain, Litton Das, was the standout performer, scoring 59 runs off 39 balls, including six fours and a six. He was supported by Towhid Hridoy, who contributed an unbeaten 35 runs off 36 balls. The two shared a crucial 95-run partnership for the third wicket before Das was dismissed in the 18th over, with Bangladesh needing just two runs to win.

For Hong Kong, Nizakat Khan top-scored with 42 runs off 40 balls, while Ateeq Iqbal was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 14 runs in his 3.4 overs. Ayush Shukla claimed one wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s decision to field first paid off as their bowlers restricted Hong Kong to 143/7 in their 20 overs. Hong Kong’s innings suffered an early blow with Anshy Rath being dismissed for just four runs, followed by the departure of Babar Hayat for 14. A brief recovery was mounted by Nizakat Khan and Zeeshan Ali, but the latter was dismissed for 30 off 34 balls.

Nizakat Khan’s efforts were further supported by a 46-run partnership with captain Yasim Murtaza, but Murtaza was run out after scoring 28 off 19 balls. Nizakat was eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 42 runs. Hong Kong’s final total was further reduced as they lost two more wickets in quick succession.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain were the key wicket-takers for Bangladesh, with two wickets each.