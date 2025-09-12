19 terrorists of ‘Fitna al-Khwarij’ neutralized in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Military’s media wing says intelligence based operations conducted in Mohmand, Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and Bannu

RAWALPINDI: Nineteen Khwarij belonging to the Indian Proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij were sent to hell during a fire exchange with the security forces in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, “On 9-10 September, nineteen Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.”

The ISPR said, “On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Guluno, Mohmand District. During the conduct of the operation, our own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.”

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, and in the ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces,” the ISPR reported.

“In a third encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces,” it added.

The statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored killer Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement said.

President, PM commend successful operations

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have commended the successful counter-terrorism operations of security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s brave soldiers continue to protect the nation from the scourge of terrorism.

He emphasized that such operations demonstrate Pakistan’s unshakeable resolve to confront and defeat Indian-sponsored terrorism.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its determined efforts until the last terrorist and their facilitators are brought to justice.

In a statement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the war against terrorism will continue until this scourge is completely eradicated from the country.

He said officers and personnel of Pakistan Army are tirelessly engaged day and night to foil the nefarious designs of the Khawarij and the Fitna of Hindustan.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces with unwavering resolve in the defense of the homeland.