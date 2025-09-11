Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney takes on challenging boxing biopic role in Christy – Watch trailer here

Sydney Sweeney undergoes a remarkable transformation in the trailer for Christy, a boxing biopic that showcases her as Martin, a small-town West Virginian who became one of the first star female boxers by the late 1980s. Martin, who made history by becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, overcame not only physical battles in the ring but also personal struggles involving her family and a dangerous relationship with her trainer-manager and eventual husband, Jim, played by Ben Foster.

The film also stars Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, and others, with the script co-penned by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, based on a story by Katherine Fugate. Christy premiered at TIFF in the Special Presentations section, and Sweeney shared her experience of gaining 30 pounds to embody the role. “I truly felt Christy’s power as I transformed,” Sweeney told Deadline, expressing how much she enjoyed working with boxing coaches, trainers, and nutritionists for the role.

The film is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Teddy Schwarzman, and Sweeney, among others.

