Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out

By News Desk

As the much-anticipated Pakistan-India match in the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, ticket demand has skyrocketed. Organizers report that 90% of the tickets have already been sold, with almost all seats in the general enclosure fully booked by cricket fans.

By Thursday evening, the minimum ticket price was set at AED 750 (approximately PKR 57,000), while premium tickets were priced at AED 3,500 (around PKR 270,000). However, only a limited number of tickets remain available.

Tickets are being sold not only through online platforms but also at dedicated counters near the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where long queues of eager fans continue to form. To accommodate this demand, organizers opened a new online sales window on Thursday evening, giving fans one final chance to secure their seats.

The Pakistan-India clash in Dubai is expected to be the most sought-after match of the Asia Cup, creating an unprecedented wave of excitement among supporters across the region.

