Sindh launches Pakistan’s first AI-based online teacher training

By News Desk
The Sindh government has launched Pakistan’s first AI-powered online teacher training program, aimed at helping educators adopt more effective and modern teaching methods. The initiative, a collaboration between the School Education & Literacy Department (SELD), UNICEF, and Khan Academy Pakistan, was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Karachi. The event was attended by Sindh’s Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, along with several officials from the education sector.

The six-month pilot project will train 3,500 teachers from Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts. UNICEF will provide funding and ensure international standards, while Khan Academy Pakistan will handle the training and technical support. At the heart of the program is Khanmigo AI, an AI-powered assistant developed by Khan Academy to assist teachers with lesson planning, material preparation, and classroom engagement. The training includes both live online sessions and self-paced modules.

Officials believe the program will enhance teaching practices and improve the quality of education across Sindh. During the ceremony, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed confidence that this AI-based training would equip teachers with greater confidence and help students in remote areas access global standards of education. He highlighted the potential of the initiative to serve as a model for educational reform in the province and across Pakistan.

Khan Academy Pakistan CEO Zeeshan Hasan emphasized that Khanmigo AI would save teachers time, boost creativity, and improve student engagement. UNICEF Education Manager Abeer Maqbool stressed that the goal of using AI is to ensure high-quality, inclusive education for every child. Board Member Amin Hashwani described the partnership as a successful collaboration between the government, international partners, and local institutions, while Board Member Naeem Zamindar noted that the initiative would equip students with the skills needed for the future.

The training program is designed to align with local textbooks and classroom activities, with Khanmigo AI generating lesson plans, questions, and activities based on specific topics. The AI also creates worksheets, quizzes, and presentations, and offers interactive methods to engage students. Importantly, it helps teachers cater to students’ diverse learning paces, providing tailored strategies and exercises.

Minister Sardar Shah added that this initiative would connect teachers with global educational trends, enabling students to receive internationally benchmarked education. He further noted that mastering technology would not only improve classroom delivery but also enhance teachers’ career growth and confidence. Upon completion, teachers will receive official certificates.

The success of the pilot project is expected to lead to a province-wide rollout of AI-enabled teacher training, marking a significant step toward transforming education in Pakistan.

