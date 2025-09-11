Prince Harry and King Charles reunite for private tea after year-long gap

Prince Harry and King Charles have met face-to-face for the first time in over a year, with a private tea at Clarence House in London. Buckingham Palace confirmed the 50-minute meeting between father and son, which occurred during the King’s visit to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Prince Harry responded to reporters’ questions about his father, saying, “Yes, he’s great,” signaling a more positive tone in their relationship. This meeting is seen as an early step toward mending their strained relationship and rebuilding trust, which had appeared to be deeply fractured.

The two last met shortly after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis in 2023, with Harry flying to the UK for a brief encounter. Since then, Harry has made multiple visits to the UK, but this marks the first time the father and son have met in person since February 2024.

Prince Harry, who has been based in the US since 2020, has been in the UK this week for charity events. He previously expressed in an emotional BBC interview in May his desire for reconciliation, saying, “I would love a reconciliation with my family.”

Though the Palace refused to comment further on the private meeting, the reunion between Harry and Charles follows growing speculation about efforts to resolve the family rift. In July, representatives from both parties were photographed together in London, fueling rumors of a potential “peace summit.”

While Harry and Charles have met, there have been no indications that Harry has met with his brother, Prince William, during this visit. The brothers have carried out separate engagements this week. On Monday, Prince Harry laid a wreath at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. Meanwhile, Prince William and Catherine attended a Women’s Institute meeting honoring the late Queen’s memory.