President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for revival of Quaid’s ideals

Both leaders pay rich tribute to father of the nation on his 77th death anniversary

Premier calls for unity, faith, and discipline to overcome today’s challenges

Says Quaid laid strong foundations despite Partition turmoil

President says treatment of minorities in India validates Two-Nation Theory, vowing to uphold democracy, justice, and equal rights for all

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 77th death anniversary, urging the nation to draw strength from his vision of justice, equality, tolerance, and democracy.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the nation salutes Quaid-e-Azam’s political foresight and statesmanship that led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent despite daunting challenges. Highlighting Jinnah’s unwavering commitment to protecting the political, religious, cultural, and economic rights of Muslims, the prime minister said the world’s first Islamic ideological state emerged as the fruit of his struggle.

Recalling the immense challenges of Partition—including mass migration, administrative hurdles, and resource shortages—he noted that Quaid nonetheless laid strong foundations for the new state and infused the people with courage and confidence. He reaffirmed that Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a country rooted in religious freedom, equal rights, democracy, justice, and protection of minorities.

“Within Quaid’s legacy lies the secret to Pakistan’s prosperity and welfare. To make Pakistan a developed Islamic welfare state requires collective resolve,” the prime minister said, urging the nation to embrace Jinnah’s guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline. He prayed for elevation of Quaid’s soul and for the strength of the nation to stay true to his vision.

In his separate message, President Zardari said Quaid-e-Azam not only carved out a homeland but also restored dignity, identity, and self-respect to Muslims of the subcontinent. He underlined that Jinnah’s dream was of a progressive, inclusive, and forward-looking Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal rights and opportunities regardless of religion, caste, or creed.

Referring to the plight of minorities in India under the RSS-inspired government, President Zardari said those conditions had once again validated the Two-Nation Theory, proving that creation of Pakistan was not only justified but inevitable.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s present-day challenges—including economic stress, climate change, extremism, and the need for institutional reforms—he stressed that unity and resolve, as demonstrated by Quaid and his companions, remain the path forward.

“This is a defining moment for Pakistan. Let us reaffirm our commitment to build a democratic state governed by rule of law and accountable institutions,” he said, while calling for youth empowerment, women’s inclusion, and minority rights.

Reiterating Jinnah’s timeless motto of “unity, faith, and discipline,” President Zardari said, “If we honour Quaid’s legacy with sincerity and action, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. By following his teachings, we can make Pakistan stronger and prosperous, Insha’Allah.”