PM Shehbaz declares climate & agriculture emergency, vows decisive reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap and national strategy to confront the challenges of climate change, warning that Pakistan was facing recurring bouts of devastating natural disasters.

Chairing a cabinet meeting, the prime minister said the recent floods and torrential rains had caused widespread devastation, claiming about 1,000 lives, displacing thousands, and inundating vast swathes of cultivable land. Losses to major crops, including wheat and cotton, were still being assessed, he added.

The premier announced that the government would declare a climate and agriculture emergency to address the crisis, cautioning that the danger was not yet over as floodwaters continued to move towards Sindh province. “The federal and provincial governments will jointly contribute to compensate the losses,” he said.

Condemnation of Israeli strikes in Doha

Turning to international developments, Shehbaz strongly condemned Israel’s recent strike on a residential compound in Doha, terming it “naked aggression and highly condemnable.” He said he had telephoned the Emir of Qatar to express Pakistan’s solidarity, and the Qatari leader had conveyed gratitude for Pakistan’s support.

He also deplored the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, saying that the indiscriminate killing of children, women, and the elderly by Israel had “no precedent in world history.”

China visit and $8.5bn investment pledges

The prime minister highlighted the outcome of his recent visit to China, where the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business (B2B) investment conference in Beijing culminated in agreements worth $8.5 billion.

He said Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prioritize the agriculture sector, with China contributing 85 percent investment in various projects and Pakistan providing 15 percent. He added that US companies had also expressed willingness to invest in Pakistan’s mines and minerals sector using modern technologies.

Calling the China visit “highly effective,” he praised the role of cabinet members, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and officials for its success. He emphasized the importance of follow-ups and timely execution, making it clear that he would not “allow complacency, delays, or the status quo to hold back progress.”

Tribute to martyred officer

The prime minister also paid glowing tribute to Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while fighting militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said he had attended the officer’s funeral and met his bereaved family, noting their high morale and courage.

He lauded the security forces for their sacrifices in combating terrorism and condemned nefarious propaganda against the armed forces on social media, terming it a “fitna” that must be identified and crushed.

The cabinet meeting also offered Fateha for the deceased mothers of Minister Chaudhry Junaid Anwar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and others.