Iraqi Air Force chief meets CJCSC, vows deeper defence ties with Pakistan

By Staff Report
  • Gen. Al-Asadi praises professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces, role in regional peace, stability
  • Both sides stress enhanced collaboration for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Muhannad Ghalib Muhammad Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Wednesday during his official visit to Pakistan, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it said, “Both sides held detailed discussions on the evolving global and regional geostrategic environment. They emphasized the importance of bilateral collaboration for regional peace and stability and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations.”

The Iraqi commander lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and their continued role in promoting regional peace and stability, the ISPR said.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Al-Asadi was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, the ISPR added.

Pakistan urges emergency UNSC meet after Israeli airstrikes target Doha
PM Shehbaz declares climate & agriculture emergency, vows decisive reforms
Staff Report
Staff Report

