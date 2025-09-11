A closer look at Pakistan’s tourism potential

Pakistan is one of the world’s most beautiful tourist destinations, blessed with stunning natural landscapes and great diversity. From the snow-covered mountains of the north to green valleys, peaceful lakes, and wide deserts, the country offers sights that leave visitors amazed. With all four distinct seasons, Pakistan is a place where travelers can enjoy nature, adventure, and culture throughout the year.

Historical Culture of Tourism: Tourism in Pakistan goes back many centuries. The ancient Silk Route crossed its northern areas, bringing traders, monks, and explorers who admired the culture and scenery. The Gandhara civilization also drew pilgrims and travelers from Asia, making the region a centre of learning and heritage.

Pakistan is blessed with many scenic regions, but some stand out for their unmatched beauty and tourism potential. Among them, four areas can truly become hotspots for both local and international visitors:

Hunza Valley (Gilgit- Baltistan): Hunza is often called “Heaven on Earth.” It is surrounded by tall mountains like Rakaposhi and Ultar Sar. The blue skies, fruit orchards, and friendly people make it one of the most beautiful places in Pakistan. With better facilities, Hunza can attract tourists from all over the world.

Skardu and The Karakoram Range: Skardu is the starting point for some of the world’s highest peaks, including K2. It also has peaceful lakes like Shangrila and Sheosar. Many climbers already come here, but with good roads, hotels, and services, Skardu could become as popular as Switzerland for mountain lovers.

Swat Valley (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa): Swat is called the “Switzerland of the East.” It has green fields, snowy peaks, and flowing rivers. It was also once part of the Gandhara civilization, so it is rich in culture. Now that peace has returned, Swat is again becoming a favorite place for tourists.

Coastal Belt of Balochistan (Gwadar & Kund Malir): The south of Pakistan has beautiful beaches. The Makran Coastal Highway leads to places like Kund Malir Beach and Gwadar, with golden sand and clear water. If developed with hotels and water sports, this area can attract both local and foreign visitors.

From Potential to Progress: Tourism is becoming an important part of Pakistan’s economy. In 2022, the sector contributed about 5.9 percent to GDP, provided jobs to more than 4.2 million people, and generated nearly $16 billion in visitor spending. In 2023, it still made up around 5.8 percent of GDP and supported about 4.7 million jobs. Experts believe the industry will keep expanding, with revenues expected to cross $4 billion by 2025 and reach almost $5.5 billion by 2029 if the right policies continue.

To support this growth, the government has taken some key steps. E-visas and visas on arrival have made travel easier for foreigners, while the new “Salam Pakistan” brand is promoting the country worldwide. Major investments in airports, hotels, and roads are also underway. Skardu International Airport has been upgraded to handle international flights, and the Jaglot–Skardu road has cut travel time to the north, making access much safer. Work on the Kohsar Tourism Expressway, linking Rawalpindi, Murree, and Muzaffarabad, is another important step.

Pakistan is also encouraging adventure and cultural tourism. With five of the world’s 14 highest peaks, it has become a hub for mountaineers and trekkers. Historic landmarks like Baltit Fort and Shigar Fort have been restored and recognized for their cultural value, while eco-tourism in Fairy Meadows and Deosai National Park is helping protect nature and attract visitors at the same time. Festivals such as the Kalam Summer Festival in Swat now draw hundreds of thousands of people every year, creating opportunities for local businesses and showcasing Pakistan’s rich culture.

Still, more needs to be done. Roads and air travel in Pakistan should stay reliable throughout the year, even in tough weather. Remote areas also need better facilities like quality hotels, internet, guided tours, and proper waste management. A clear national tourism policy with stronger coordination between provinces and the federal government is necessary. At the same time, it’s important to protect the environment and keep tourist spots clean. To attract global attention, Pakistan also needs more international festivals, marketing campaigns, and cultural events.

Pakistan can take lessons from Turkey, a brotherly country that has made tourism a major part of its economy. Turkey invested in modern infrastructure, protected its cultural heritage, promoted its destinations worldwide, and made travel easier with friendly visa rules. Today, it welcomes over 50 million tourists a year and earns billions in revenue. If Pakistan adopts a similar approach, its tourism sector can also become a strong engine of economic growth.

Pakistan’s diverse landscapes— from towering mountains and green valleys to vast deserts and serene coasts— together with its rich history and culture, give it everything needed to become a leading global tourist destination. To realize this potential, the country must ensure safety, improve infrastructure, and adopt well-coordinated policies that make travel easier and more reliable. By doing so, Pakistan can unlock significant economic opportunities, generate millions of jobs, and strengthen its global image as a country of beauty, heritage, and hospitality.