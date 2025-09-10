India thumps UAE by 9 wickets in Asia Cup 2025 opener

India made a dominant start to their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 campaign, dismantling the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 9 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Set a modest target of just 58 runs, India chased it down comfortably, losing only one wicket and securing the win with 93 balls to spare.

The chase was led by opener Rohit Sharma, who played an explosive knock of 30 off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes. He shared an opening partnership of 48 runs with Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 20 off 9 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also stayed not out on 7, guiding India home.

UAE’s only success with the ball came from Junaid Siddique, who claimed one wicket.

India’s decision to field first proved to be a masterstroke, as their bowlers dismantled the UAE batting order for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

UAE started their innings with some promise, as the opening pair of Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem put together 26 runs. However, the partnership was broken in the fourth over when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Sharafu with a perfect yorker. Sharafu was the top scorer for UAE, making 22 off 17 balls with three fours and a six.

UAE’s middle order crumbled quickly. After the loss of Sharafu, Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Muhammad Zohaib (2), and the UAE slipped to 29/2. Captain Waseem added just 18 runs for the third wicket with Rahul Chopra before both were dismissed in rapid succession. Waseem scored 19 off 22 balls, featuring three fours.

This collapse set the tone for the rest of the innings, as UAE lost their final six wickets for just 9 runs, folding for a paltry total.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets for just seven runs in 2.1 overs. Shivam Dube supported with three wickets, while Axar Patel, Chakravarthy, and Bumrah each picked up one wicket.