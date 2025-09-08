Sindh, Punjab mobilize emergency response as NDMA, PDMA issue high alerts

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh with heavy rains through Sept 10 from Gujarat–Rajasthan system

Sindh government prepares for up to 800,000 cusecs at Guddu on Sept 9, evacuating 324,000 people

PDMA flags Punjab’s worst monsoon: 56 dead, over 4,100 villages impacted with 4.2 million people affected

Trimmu discharge 526k cusecs; Panjnad may crest at 650k cusecs; massive releases upstream cited

Punjab says over 2 million relocated; 423 relief, 512 medical, and 432 veterinary camps set up across affected areas

Jalalpur boat tragedy kills four; infant health falters in camps; President Zardari urges full flood preparedness

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued a fresh warning of extremely heavy rainfall in southeastern Sindh from September 7 to 10, cautioning that the downpours could unleash urban flooding in low-lying coastal districts, while Punjab remained on high alert for more floodwaters after India warned of fresh discharges into Sutlej River.

According to NDMA, the rains are being driven by a weather system over the Gujarat–Rajasthan border moving westward, expected to bring intermittent showers across Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan until September 10. The authority cautioned of urban flooding in vulnerable areas and flash floods in the Kirthar and Sulaiman ranges.

7 تا10 ستمبر تک جنوب مشرقی سندھ کے بعض مقامات پر انتہائی شدید بارشوں کا امکان،جسکے باعث نچلے ساحلی اضلاع میں شہری سیلاب کا خدشہ ہے۔بارشوں کیوجہ سے کیرتھر رینجز، بلوچستان میں لسبیلہ اور خضدار کے ندی نالوں میں طغیانی متوقع ہے۔کوہ سیلمان اور جنوبی پنجاب میں چند مقامات پر بارشیں pic.twitter.com/g6LqejcxEl — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 7, 2025

The Met Office forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rains in Sindh districts including Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki from Sunday evening until September 9.

On Saturday, Nagarparkar recorded 80mm rainfall, followed by Mithi 51mm, Kaloi 30mm, and Diplo and Chhor 29mm each. The Met Office warned that torrential downpours could cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal. Additional rainfall in already flood-hit districts of Punjab could aggravate the situation.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid crossing rivers and streams, take precautionary measures in flood-prone areas, and strictly follow instructions from local administrations.

Punjab on edge as India warns of more Sutlej water; PDMA issues red alert

Punjab braced for fresh devastation on Sunday after India warned of further floodwater discharges into the Sutlej, even as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a red alert for the 10th monsoon spell from September 7 to 9.

پی ڈی ایم اے پنجاب کی جانب سے دریائے ستلج اور دریائے چناب میں انتہائی بلند سطح کے سیلاب اور ڈی جی خان، راجن پور میں ندی نالوں میں فلیش فلڈنگ کا الرٹ جاری۔ شہری احتیاطی تدابیر اختیار کریں۔#PDMA #FloodWarning #Punjab #DisasterManagement #DGKhan #Rajanpur #Sutlej #Chenab #Relief pic.twitter.com/uuEgnU82fO — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) September 7, 2025

PDMA Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia said the Indian High Commission had informed Pakistan about high flood levels at Harekay and Ferozpur downstream, raising fears of a surge in the Sutlej. Discharge at Trimmu Headworks has reached 526,000 cusecs and may rise to 590,000 cusecs within hours, while a massive 650,000-cusec wave is expected at Head Panjnad within 24 hours.

دریائے ستلج، ہریکے اور فیروز پور کے مقامات پر اونچے درجے کا سیلاب — نشیبی علاقوں میں پانی کی سطح متاثر ہوگی، ضلعی انتظامیہ کو ہائی الرٹ رہنے کی ہدایت۔#FloodAlert #PDMA #Punjab #DisasterManagement #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NqSRX9BbCO — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) September 7, 2025

According to PDMA, Guddu Barrage is likely to receive 700,000–750,000 cusecs, while flood conditions in Multan are expected to persist for the next 72 hours. The Pakistan Army, civil administration and allied departments remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Chenab and Sutlej rivers continue to wreak havoc, breaching embankments and inundating dozens of villages. In Lodhran’s Ghulam Shah, the collapse of a protective dyke submerged hundreds of homes and crops, cutting off roads and leaving families stranded. In Rangpur, thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed as residents brace for more flood waves.

At Head Panjnad near Uch Sharif, water levels surged to 490,000 cusecs, flooding Makhan Bela, Beet Bakhtiyari, Kachi Lal, Chak Kahl, and Rasool Pur, displacing thousands. In Arifwala and Qaboola, rising Sutlej waters have engulfed nearly 70 villages, forcing more than 30,000 people to flee while destroying homes and crops, raising fears of waterborne diseases.

Over 4.2m affected, 56 dead in Punjab floods

The Punjab Relief Commissioner reported on Sunday that more than 4.2 million people have been affected by severe flooding across 4,100 villages in 25 districts, with the death toll rising to 56.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said over 2.014 million people have been relocated to safer areas. A total of 423 relief camps, 512 medical camps and 432 veterinary camps have been established in flood-hit districts, with 1.511 million livestock also moved to safety.

The PDMA reported that Mangla Dam is 87% full and Tarbela at 100% capacity, while across the border, India’s Bhakra Dam is 90% full, Pong Dam 99% and Thein Dam 97%. Officials expressed concern that India could release more water with a fresh spell of rain.

In Bahawalnagar, temporary embankments built across a 160-kilometer Sutlej belt collapsed at several points, flooding thousands of acres and cutting off dozens of villages in Minchinabad, Bahawalnagar and Chishtian. The Chenab has also ravaged Shujabad and Jalalpur tehsils of Multan, with over 50 villages inundated. An eight-kilometer-long temporary bund is being constructed to protect Multan city.

Gujrat, Jalalpur Pirwala face extreme flooding

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said Gujrat has faced “extreme urban flooding” for the past 48 hours. CM Maryam Nawaz visited the district, where several key roads have been cleared but others remain under water.

In Jalalpur Pirwala, PDMA declared a “very high flood situation,” deploying 38 more rescue boats and helicopters for evacuation. Citizens were urged to evacuate immediately.

The Punjab Police said 386,952 citizens and 494,613 livestock have been rescued so far. More than 15,000 police officials, 740 vehicles and 40 boats are engaged in operations.

Deaths and health concerns mount

Tragedy struck Multan’s Jalalpur on Saturday when a rescue boat carrying 30 people capsized, leaving four dead, including a woman and three children. Two others drowned in Muzaffargarh incidents, while three were saved by rescuers.

Health officials in Multan warned of rising cases of pneumonia, cough, and skin diseases among children in flood-relief camps, with more than 1,000 infants already affected.

President Zardari calls for nationwide preparedness

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari directed all institutions to stay fully prepared for emergencies, especially in urban and low-lying areas of Sindh.

President of Pakistan, @AAliZardari has called on all concerned institutions to remain fully prepared in view of the heavy rains expected in Sindh from Sunday night through Tuesday. Read More: https://t.co/i81fSx7gGS pic.twitter.com/AGoRPe6hYQ — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 7, 2025

He ordered constant monitoring of Hub Dam and other water bodies, arrangements for relocation of people, and round-the-clock readiness of staff and machinery.

“The media and local administration should play an active role in public awareness,” he stressed.