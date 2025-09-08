Sindh activates contingency plans to deal with 800,000 cusecs floodwater: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the provincial government has activated contingency plans to deal with potential floods, preparing for water flows of up to 800,000 cusecs.

Speaking at a press conference at the Flood Monitoring Cell in Karachi, Shah said the ongoing spell of monsoon rains has created flood-like conditions in several districts.

“A surge of up to 700,000 cusecs is expected at Panjnad, while 217,000 cusecs of water is anticipated to enter the Indus River from Taunsa,” he said, adding that the peak water level at Guddu Barrage is expected on September 9.

The chief minister said many residents from vulnerable areas had already been evacuated, while relief camps, medicines, and food supplies were being provided to flood-affected families. He said more than 324,000 people had been shifted to safer locations.

Shah noted that party leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari were “constantly monitoring” the evolving situation.

On the weather outlook, he said heavy rains are forecast for Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Karachi has already received more rainfall than expected this year. We are fully prepared for further rain, and all departments and ministers are active,” he assured.

The CM said a Rain and Flood Emergency Centre had been established at the Chief Secretary’s office to coordinate relief and monitoring efforts.