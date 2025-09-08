Robber shot by accomplice during police encounter in Lahore

LAHORE: A suspected robber was injured and arrested after a police encounter in the Manawan area on Sunday. The shootout occurred near the Sialkot Motorway, where police had set up a checkpoint.

According to officials, officers signaled two men on a motorcycle to stop, but the suspects opened fire instead and tried to escape. Police returned fire while pursuing them. During the exchange, one of the suspects was accidentally struck by bullets fired by his own accomplice.

The injured man, identified as Owais, was arrested at the scene. SP Qazi Ali Raza said Owais was wanted in at least 10 cases of theft, snatching, and drug peddling.