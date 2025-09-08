Punjab deploys city resources to drain floodwater in Gujrat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said floodwater in Gujrat is receding quickly, with major areas such as Fawara Chowk already cleared. She expressed confidence that residents would soon see full relief as the situation continues to improve.

Maryam noted that the water level had dropped by two feet in a single day, calling it a significant success. She said efforts were underway to divert floodwater, with manpower and machinery mobilized to protect the city against further rains or water surges. Drone cameras were used to identify blockages, while irrigation officials have been tasked with conducting research for better planning in the future.

To strengthen long-term infrastructure, the chief minister announced the creation of a Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Gujrat to oversee drainage, sewerage, and sanitation services. She said machinery from WASA units in five major cities, including Lahore, had already been sent to Gujrat, with more heavy equipment expected within two days.

Provincial secretaries of housing, communications, works, local government, and irrigation have been deployed in Gujrat to supervise emergency measures. Maryam said round-the-clock work would continue under a Rs21 billion drainage and sewerage system action plan to provide lasting relief to the city.