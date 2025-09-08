PTI expels 12 GB lawmakers, including CM Gulbar Khan, over ‘forming forward bloc’

Termination notices cite ‘violation of party policy, harm to PTI’s interests and reputation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basic party membership of 12 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly—including Chief Minister Gulbar Khan—accusing them of forming a forward bloc and voting against party directives.

Most of the terminated lawmakers are currently members of the GB cabinet of the coalition government.

According to identical notices dated September 5, the decision took effect immediately “in line with the PTI’s policy and procedures.”

Those stripped of membership include Abdul Hameed, Haji Shah Baig, Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Shamsul Haq Lone, Dilshad Bano, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, Surayya Zaman, Raja Azam Khan Amacha, and Raja Fazal Rahim, in addition to CM Gulbar.

“You are hereby informed that your actions in the GB Assembly—especially creating a forward bloc and voting against the party decision—constitute a clear violation of PTI’s policy. Your conduct has harmed the party’s interests and reputation,” the notices stated.

The legislators were further directed not to use PTI’s “name, designation, or membership in any manner,” with a warning that non-compliance could result in legal proceedings.

Separately, the party also issued a show-cause notice to former GB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, accusing him of “conspiring against the party and approaching members for defection.” He has been asked to submit a written explanation within two days, failing which further action would be initiated under party rules.

Gulbar Khan, who emerged as leader of a PTI forward bloc, became GB chief minister in July 2023 after the disqualification of then-CM Khalid Khurshid by the GB Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a law license from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.

Following Khurshid’s removal, several PTI lawmakers switched loyalty, leading to the formation of a coalition government comprising disgruntled PTI members, the PML-N and the PPP—with Gulbar Khan elevated as CM.

In response to his election, PTI’s Central Media Department had issued a strong statement condemning what it described as the “robbery of public mandate in Gilgit-Baltistan in broad daylight.”

The party subsequently served show-cause notices to 11 members for backing Gulbar Khan—including himself, Amjad Zaidi, Shams Lone, Abdul Hameed, Dilshad Bano, Haji Shah Baig, Surayya Zaman and Raja Fazal Rahim—many of whom have now been formally expelled from PTI ranks.