PM salutes Navy’s courage, role in defending maritime frontiers

Premier Shehbaz terms Operation Somnath symbol of 1965 war bravery, lauds PN’s readiness, professionalism and global respect

Underscores education campaign on International Literacy Day, calling for urgent steps to raise literacy rate beyond 60%

Says federal, provincial govts united to promote education, urging fight illiteracy with knowledge for a stronger Pakistan



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid glowing tribute to the officers, soldiers, and personnel of the Pakistan Navy for their courage, professionalism, and unwavering resolve in safeguarding the country’s maritime borders and national interests.

In a message on the occasion of Navy Day (September 8), he said the nation takes pride in the glorious history of the naval forces and their contributions to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“Today, on Navy Day, I salute the determination, courage, and professional excellence of all personnel of the Pakistan Navy. This day not only commemorates the heroic legacy of our naval forces but also reaffirms our national resolve to protect maritime borders and interests,” he stated.

The Prime Minister recalled Operation Somnath during the 1965 war, when the Pakistan Navy launched a decisive attack on the Indian coastal city of Dwarka and destroyed its communication system. “This operation was a symbol of bravery and professional capability, laying the foundation of our Navy’s enduring commitment to safeguard the motherland’s sovereignty,” he said.

PM Shehbaz noted that the spirit of the 1965 victory continues to inspire the Navy, which has since played a vital role in maintaining the balance of power in the Arabian Sea. “In recent battles too, Pakistan Navy has demonstrated readiness, resolve, and strength—sending a clear message that our maritime borders will be defended at all costs,” he emphasized.

Highlighting contributions beyond the battlefield, the Prime Minister said the Navy is making significant strides in the blue economy, port development, maritime community welfare, and disaster relief efforts, in addition to protecting international sea lanes and taking part in multinational exercises. “The Navy today stands as both the protector of Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and an architect of our future prosperity,” he added.

He concluded with a salute to the sacrifices and achievements of the Navy’s past and present heroes, praying for the success of Pakistan’s armed forces and the progress of the country.

Federal, provincial govts united to promote education: PM

In a separate message on International Literacy Day (September 8), the Prime Minister said that the federal and provincial governments are united in their commitment to promoting education and raising Pakistan’s literacy rate.

“The central objective of the national literacy campaign is to ensure every child not only receives basic education but also acquires higher knowledge, skills, and technical training to meet the demands of the modern era,” he said.

PM Shehbaz underlined that education is the foundation of development and prosperity, describing it as “a continuous journey of knowledge, training and enlightenment that transforms nations.” He, however, termed Pakistan’s 60 percent literacy rate as “worryingly low,” noting it falls behind global standards and even other South Asian countries.

“This situation is a reminder that we must urgently prioritize education to ensure the collective progress of our children, youth, and society,” he stressed, adding that Islam and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah both emphasized the transformative power of education.

The Prime Minister said the goal cannot be achieved without national consensus and the involvement of teachers, parents, and citizens at every level. “Let us pledge today to dispel the darkness of illiteracy with the light of knowledge and lay the foundation for a stronger, developed Pakistan,” he concluded.