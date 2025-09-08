NATIONAL

Peshawar’s Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara crumbles as funds stall

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The historic Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara, a centuries-old Sikh place of worship in Peshawar’s Dabgari area, is on the brink of collapse due to years of neglect and the non-release of restoration funds.

Badly damaged in the 2005 earthquake, the gurdwara has remained unrepaired for two decades. Now, cracks run through its upper walls and rooms, while leaking roofs allow rainwater to seep in, further weakening the structure. Believed to be more than 200 years old, the site stands as an important cultural and religious landmark for the Sikh community.

Minority MPAs Gurpal Singh and Askar Pervez recently visited the site and voiced serious concern over its deteriorating condition. Singh said repeated appeals for funds had gone unanswered. The two lawmakers have since submitted a resolution to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, calling on the federal government to immediately allocate money for the gurdwara’s repair and preservation.

They stressed that urgent action is needed to save the historic site from irreversible damage and to protect a vital part of Peshawar’s religious heritage.

