Pakistan’s counter-narcotics resolve

By Naveed Safdar

Recently, certain foreign media outlets have attempted to portray Pakistan as overtaking Afghanistan as the world’s primary source of opium, with Baluchistan purportedly emerging as a new epicentre of narcotics and militancy. Such claims are not only dogmatic but also deeply flawed, as they misrepresent the ground realities of Pakistan’s principled and guileless counter-narcotics efforts. These narratives, often shaped by selective imagery and speculative analysis, fail to acknowledge the country’s relentless campaign against poppy cultivation and its broader commitment to regional stability.

Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating narcotics is unwavering. Allegations based on gross inaccuracies, unverified media, and speculative analysis do a disservice to the truth and risk undermining regional cooperation. The fight against narcotics is a shared global challenge. Pakistan remains steadfast in its role and resolve— not as a contributor to the problem— but as a bulwark against it, leading the way toward a sustainable and secure future

In doing so, some Western authors have tended to cast aspersions on Pakistan’s focused and methodical eradication strategy. A closer examination reveals glaring inconsistencies and factual inaccuracies. Most notably, references cited in these epistles include satellite imagery allegedly showing large poppy farms in Baluchistan. However, this claim is chronologically implausible. Poppy cultivation in Pakistan follows a well-defined seasonal cycle: pre-sowing (September–October), sowing (October–January), germination (January–February), and harvesting (March–May). Given that such material is often published in early September—during the pre-sowing phase—no poppy fields could be visible, let alone flourish so vividly. Climatic variations across Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh further complicate any such blanket assumptions. Thus, the satellite imagery cited in these sources lacks temporal credibility and appears speculative at best.

Equally problematic is the reliance on social media videos purportedly showing poppy cultivation. In an era of deepfakes, manipulated content, and algorithmic amplification, such sources are inherently unreliable. The authenticity, origin, and relevance of these videos remain unverified. Using social media as primary evidence in a serious geopolitical narrative undermines journalistic integrity and risks amplifying disinformation. It is imperative that responsible reporting be grounded in verifiable data, not viral conjecture.

The Taliban’s 2022 ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan did not eliminate the drug trade— it merely restructured it. A ten-month grace period allowed existing stocks to be trafficked at inflated prices, creating a temporary lull rather than a lasting solution. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Report 2024, poppy cultivation resurged alarmingly in Afghanistan, particularly in border regions adjacent to Pakistan. This resurgence— not Pakistan’s policy— is the primary driver of regional narcotics volatility. Afghanistan remains the world’s narco-epicentre, with over 31,600 acres of land under poppy cultivation, compared to just 4,830 acres in Pakistan, where this cultivation is being eradicated with unwavering resolve.

Pakistan has propitiously maintained its poppy-free status since 2001 —a distinction well recognized and acknowledged by international bodies. Under its national counter-narcotics mandate, Pakistan launched the Poppy Eradication Campaign (PEC) 2024–25, conducting synchronized operations across Baluchistan, KP, and Sindh. These efforts included the deployment of drones, targeted weedicides, and a dedicated workforce operating in remote and strife-torn areas. During the campaign, approximately 114 Afghan nationals involved in illegal cultivation were apprehended and repatriated. Pakistan’s resolve stems not only from domestic imperatives— such as its vulnerable youth bulge— but also from its international obligations as a signatory to global narcotics conventions.

In 2024 alone, Pakistan’s drug seizures exceeded 361 metric tons, with an estimated street value of billions of dollars. These interdictions represent a significant contribution to global narcotics control and underscore Pakistan’s role as a responsible sovereign state committed to regional and international stability. The scale and precision of these operations reflect a mature and evolving strategy, not the chaos falsely attributed by detractors.

Any portrayal of Baluchistan as “lawless” and “unruly” is not only reductive but also geopolitically irresponsible. Pakistan has waged a decades-long battle against insurgent groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is designated as a terrorist organization by both the UK and the USA. Equating the entire province with militancy ignores the sacrifices of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), local communities, and Pakistan’s allies working toward peace and progress. Baluchistan is not a vacuum of governance—it is a landscape of resilience, where development and security efforts continue despite formidable challenges.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s anti-narcotics strategy is both proactive and evolving. The government is already pursuing a comprehensive plan for PEC 2025–26 and beyond. Coordination between all relevant authorities and LEAs is underway to ensure pre-sowing surveillance and targeted eradication in identified hotspots. These efforts are not reactive—they are anticipatory, data-driven, and rooted in a long-term vision of national health and security.

Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating narcotics is unwavering. Allegations based on gross inaccuracies, unverified media, and speculative analysis do a disservice to the truth and risk undermining regional cooperation. The fight against narcotics is a shared global challenge. Pakistan remains steadfast in its role and resolve— not as a contributor to the problem— but as a bulwark against it, leading the way toward a sustainable and secure future.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]