Metro bus fault traps passengers near chandni chowk

RAWALPINDI: A Metro Bus traveling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi broke down near Chandni Chowk Station on Murree Road, leaving passengers trapped after its doors failed to open. Panic spread inside the vehicle before staff managed to resolve the issue.

According to initial reports, the bus developed a fault in its hydraulic system shortly after passing the station, preventing the automated doors from functioning. Passengers, growing anxious, tried to force the doors open themselves. After a delay, Metro Bus staff succeeded in unlocking the doors, allowing everyone to exit safely onto the track. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.

In the rush to disembark, a passenger named Khalil slipped and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital by fellow commuters, where he received first aid.