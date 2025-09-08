NATIONAL

KP suspends 15 school principals over poor exam results

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board has suspended the principals of 15 Working Folks Grammar and Higher Secondary Schools across the province following poor matriculation examination results. An official notification confirmed the action, which aims to raise educational standards and improve student performance.

The suspended principals were serving in schools located in Akora Khattak, Aman Garh, Ghori Wala, Haripur-II, Hattar, Karak, Kohat-I, Kohat-II, Peshawar-II, Mardan, Shehbaz Azmat Khel, Swabi, and Swat. In addition, the heads of Working Folks Grammar School Takhat Bai and Working Folks Grammar Higher Secondary School have also been removed from their posts.

Their responsibilities have been handed over to vice principals and senior teachers to ensure continuity of academic activities. Officials warned that stricter measures will follow if results do not improve in upcoming sessions.

The move comes shortly after the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department launched an inquiry into poor intermediate results at Government Postgraduate College Kohat and other public colleges. A two-member committee, comprising Additional Director of Higher Education Syed Ishtiaq Hussain and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Azhar Zahoor, has been tasked with investigating the matter.

News Desk
News Desk

