NATIONAL

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa records 605 terror attacks in eight months

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a surge in terrorist violence this year, with 605 attacks reported in the first eight months, leaving 138 civilians dead and 352 injured, according to data from the Central Police Office (CPO).

The figures show that 351 suspected terrorists were named in cases during this period. Security operations resulted in the killing of 32 militants and the arrest of five others. Police have also borne a heavy toll, with 79 personnel martyred and 130 injured in various incidents.

August proved particularly violent, with 129 terrorist attacks recorded across the province. These claimed 17 civilian lives and left 51 wounded. That month, 186 suspects were identified, while eight militants were killed in encounters. Bannu district was the worst affected, reporting 42 incidents alone.

The rising trend highlights the continued security challenges facing Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as militant networks step up their activities.

Peshawar's Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara crumbles as funds stall
JI calls for investigation into Bannu suicide attack
News Desk
News Desk

