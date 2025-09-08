JI calls for investigation into Bannu suicide attack

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Jamaat-e-Islami South chief, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, has demanded a thorough probe into the recent suicide attack on the FC Line in Bannu, questioning how militants managed to bypass multiple security layers and reach their target despite heavy deployment.

Speaking at Darul Uloom Islamia in Bannu, Prof Ibrahim said the provincial government appeared paralyzed in the face of worsening insecurity. He criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for backtracking on his earlier strong stance on law and order taken during a recent Jirga.

“The government is showing indifference to the deteriorating security situation. Southern districts, particularly Bannu and Waziristan, are engulfed in violence, yet both the provincial government and elected representatives have been largely absent,” he said.

He urged the chief minister and lawmakers to personally visit Bannu, engage with the public, and address growing concerns over security failures in the region.