Cartel fears as poultry, fruit and vegetable prices soar in Lahore

LAHORE: Concerns have surfaced over alleged price manipulation in the poultry sector as official rates remain unchanged for nearly a month despite fluctuations in supply and demand. The last notification was issued on August 11, setting live chicken at Rs397–411 per kilogram and meat at Rs595. Since then, authorities have continued publishing the same rates daily, but enforcement on the ground has been weak.

In reality, consumers are paying far more. Retailers across Lahore are charging Rs500–530 per kilogram for live chicken and Rs630–750 for meat, well above government benchmarks. Observers say the widening gap between official prices and market practice highlights the failure of elected representatives and the recently formed Price Control and Commodity Management Department to dismantle cartels in the sector. Similar disparities have also appeared in beef and mutton markets.

Vegetable and fruit prices have spiked as well, aggravated by flood damage that disrupted supplies across Punjab. Potatoes listed at Rs55–85 per kilogram are selling for as high as Rs150. Tomatoes officially capped at Rs127–140 fetch Rs200–240, while onions priced at Rs70–75 reach Rs120. Garlic, ginger, cucumbers, brinjals, spinach, and bitter gourd are all trading at inflated rates.

Fruit markets show the same trend. Apples listed at Rs170–305 per kilogram are going for up to Rs400. Guavas, meant to sell for Rs205–215, cost Rs300, while bananas have climbed from Rs220 per dozen to Rs300. Premium dates, fixed at Rs470–500, are being sold for between Rs800 and Rs2,000.

The surge is straining households already grappling with food inflation. “Every time I go to the market, the price is different — and always higher than the official list. Families like mine are forced to cut back on even basic meals,” said Ayesha Khan, a resident of Township. Muhammad Imran, a shopkeeper in Green Town, added, “The government announces rates, but no one follows them. Sellers charge whatever they want, and ordinary people have no choice but to pay.”