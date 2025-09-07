Speeding coach overturns in Nawab Shah; five killed, 20 injured

NAWAB SHAH: At least five people were killed and 20 others sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger coach overturned on the National Highway at Daulatpur Bypass on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the coach was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip and crash. The impact was devastating, leading to immediate fatalities and dozens of critical injuries.

Rescue teams, including Edhi volunteers and motorway police, rushed to the scene and transported the injured and deceased to Shahpur Jahanian and Qazi Ahmad hospitals. Two of the deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafi and Nazeer, while the identities of the other three remain unconfirmed.

Among the injured were Umaid Ali, Ejaz Mehar, Mohammad Zahid, Hussain Azad, Junaid, Shehbaz Ali, Qurban, and Zohaib. Several women and children were also among the victims.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and are working to identify all those involved.

This tragedy follows a fatal hit-and-run in July 2025 at the same location, where two police constables, Mazhar Ali Jiskani and Roshan Ali Almani, were struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle while returning to their post after security duties during a mourning procession. The vehicle responsible for that collision remains untraced.