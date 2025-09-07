NATIONAL

Punjab reports 1,446 traffic accidents in 24 hours, nine lives lost

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,446 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours, leaving nine people dead and 1,748 injured.

According to official data, 798 victims with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 950 people with minor injuries were provided on-site medical treatment by Rescue Medical Teams, easing pressure on hospitals.

The report revealed that motorbikes accounted for 77 percent of the accidents, underscoring the need for stricter traffic law enforcement and lane discipline to curb the rising number of crashes.

Analysis showed that among the victims were 895 drivers, 61 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians, and 671 passengers. Lahore recorded the highest number of incidents with 275 crashes affecting 352 people, followed by Faisalabad with 121 crashes and 143 victims, and Gujranwala with 94 crashes and 107 victims.

In total, 1,757 people were affected by the crashes, including 1,383 males and 374 females. The age-wise breakdown showed 467 victims under 18 years, 866 between 18 and 40 years, and 424 over 40 years.

The vehicles involved included 1,410 motorbikes, 151 cars, 88 auto-rickshaws, 30 vans, five passenger buses, 25 trucks, and 166 other types of vehicles, including slow-moving carts.

