PTI announces support for wheel-jam strike over lawlessness in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced full support for the September 8 wheel-jam and shutter-down strike in Balochistan, calling it a protest against escalating lawlessness, rising terrorism, and the government’s failure to safeguard citizens.

According to a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, the decision was taken on the directions of PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan, who remains in what the party describes as “unlawful imprisonment.”

The strike was jointly announced by six opposition parties — the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party, National Party, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, along with support from PTI.

The opposition alliance said the protest is in response to the recent suicide attack at Shahwani Stadium, which killed several people and injured many more. PTI’s statement underscored that the strike serves a dual purpose: to mourn the victims of terrorism and to expose what it called “the regime’s complete failure” to ensure public security.

The party further warned that militancy and extremism are resurging in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions of the country due to “misguided policies and misplaced priorities” of the government.

“PTI strongly believes that the people’s voice cannot be suppressed through terrorism, state oppression, or coercive force,” the statement said, vowing that the party’s democratic struggle for peace, justice, and fundamental rights would continue with “renewed determination and greater resolve.”