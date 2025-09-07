Posters of Field Marshal Asim Munir appear across Kashmir on Defence Day

SRINAGAR: Posters bearing the image of Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, have appeared across multiple areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), paying tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs in connection with Defence Day.

According to reports, the posters were put up by pro-freedom organisations in different parts of the region. They honoured the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and citizens during the 1965 war with India, while also reaffirming the Kashmiri people’s solidarity with Pakistan.

The posters carried messages declaring: “The time is not far when Kashmir will be free and its people will secure their rights. India must abandon its nefarious agenda in Jammu and Kashmir and withdraw. Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an unresolved international issue. The people of Jammu and Kashmir desire to merge with Pakistan. In 1965, India launched naked aggression against Pakistan, and the Kashmiri people stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan, saluting the sacrifices of its soldiers and citizens in defence of the motherland. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.”

The posters also highlighted a statement from Field Marshal Asim Munir in which he reaffirmed: “We continue to stand firmly with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.”

In addition to public displays, the posters were widely circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, amplifying the message of Kashmiri resistance and solidarity with Pakistan.