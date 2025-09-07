NATIONAL

PM orders uninterrupted fuel supply amid floods; grieves Jalalpur boat tragedy

By Staff Report
APP49-200425 LAHORE: April 20 - Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/FHA
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz directs vigilance to ensure petroleum products reach flood-hit areas without disruption
  • PM says Pakistan paying heavy price of climate change, saying strategy underway to build resilient infrastructure, boost early warning systems
  • Grieves five deaths in Jalalpur Pirwala rescue boat tragedy, orders expedited relief
  • Offers condolence to State Minister Junaid Anwar over his mother’s demise

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed special vigilance to ensure uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products in view of the flood situation across parts of the country.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik in Lahore, where he was briefed on ongoing projects and reforms in the energy sector. The two also reviewed the overall energy situation, political developments, and party matters, including the future course of action.

PM grieves Jalalpur boat tragedy

In a related development, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of five lives in a rescue boat accident in Jalalpur Pirwala. He offered condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the deceased, and directed authorities to expedite and strengthen relief operations in all flood-hit areas.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for timely and comprehensive assistance to displaced persons and stressed enhanced coordination between federal and provincial governments to make rescue and relief efforts more effective.

Highlighting the broader challenge, PM Shehbaz noted that Pakistan, despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, remains among the most climate-vulnerable countries. He said federal and provincial governments were jointly working on a comprehensive strategy, including improved early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and better rescue mechanisms to mitigate climate impacts.

Condolences to Junaid Anwar

Separately, the prime minister telephoned Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry to condole the death of his mother. He said the loss of a mother was irreparable and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family.

CM satisfied with Gujrat floodwater drainage, unveils Rs21b modern drainage plan
As nation celebrates Air Force Day, Air Chief reaffirms PAF resolve to defend Pakistan’s skies
