Pakistani farmers turn to Chinese seeds as yields jump 50pc amid climate challenges

BEIJING: Chinese cauliflower varieties are transforming agriculture in Pakistan and beyond, significantly improving crop yields and farmers’ incomes, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

In Punjab, nearly 4,000 kilometers from Tianjin, farmer Mohammad pointed proudly to his freshly harvested crop. “Our local seed salesperson brought us this Chinese cauliflower seed, promising high quality and yield. I bought a batch to try. It was a surprise, indeed,” he said, noting that his seasonal revenue had risen by nearly 50 percent compared to previous years.

Experts say Pakistan imports more than 90 percent of its cauliflower seeds, with hybrid varieties long monopolized by Western countries. Muhammad Muzaffar Raza, a science officer at the Vegetable Research Institute of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), explained: “Hybrid varieties are what we are badly in need of. Now, the major market share belongs to China. They can provide comparatively cheaper seeds.”

Leading growers have echoed the benefits. “Since we planted Chinese varieties, our income has greatly increased,” said Farman Khan.

Traditionally, Pakistan’s local cauliflower strains have long growth cycles and lower yields, but seeds from Tianjin have proven faster, more resilient, and better adapted to the challenges of climate change. More and more farmers are now experimenting with the Chinese varieties to withstand extreme weather and difficult farming conditions.

China’s edge in research has also been a factor. In 2019, the Tianjin Academy of Agricultural Sciences completed the world’s first cauliflower genome sequencing, placing China at the forefront of global cauliflower research.

Sun Deling, chief scientist of China’s national cauliflower breeding and a researcher at Tianjin Academy’s Vegetable Research Institute, said his team began targeting international markets after meeting China’s domestic demand. Since 2010, the group has conducted repeated visits to Pakistan, India, Vietnam and other countries, tailoring new varieties for local climates.

“In addition to the high temperature, Pakistan has a complex terrain, thus there are many microclimates. The planting environment in two places dozens of kilometers apart is very different, so it is necessary to strengthen the targeted breeding,” Sun explained.

Through close collaboration with Pakistani technicians, Sun’s team bred high-quality varieties with shorter growth cycles, larger plant weight, stronger stress resistance, and adaptability to South Asian climates.

“Up to now, we have established demonstration bases in more than 10 countries, including Pakistan, Vietnam, and France, testing over 800 varieties,” Sun said.

By mid-2025, annual cauliflower seed exports from Tianjin reached 11 tonnes, shifting China’s role from being a net importer to one of the world’s leading exporters. Cauliflower is now among China’s largest vegetable seed exports.

In Pakistan, the change has been dramatic. Tianjin’s cauliflower seeds now account for over 70 percent of the country’s annual planting, covering vast areas of farmland and directly improving farmer incomes.

Beyond Pakistan, Chinese cauliflower varieties have been introduced across more than 1 million mu (around 67,000 hectares) in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, strengthening China’s role as a key player in agricultural innovation and food security in the region.