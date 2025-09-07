Naval Chief hails 1965 war heroes, vows to safeguard maritime frontiers

Admiral Naveed Ashraf recalls Operation Somnath and submarine Ghazi’s role in 1965 war, renewing resolve to protect sovereignty and honour sacrifices of martyrs

Highlights resilience during ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and commitment to maritime defence

Announces PIMEC-25 exhibition in Karachi from Nov 3–6 to promote Blue Economy

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Sunday emphasized that nations that commemorate their historic milestones and draw inspiration from their enduring legacy remain steadfast in safeguarding sovereignty and integrity. “Among Pakistan’s most significant commemorations, 8th September stands as a testament to the courage of naval warriors, whose unwavering resolve at sea continues to inspire future generations,” Admiral Naveed Ashraf declared in his message on the occasion of Navy Day—8th September 2025, being commemorated on Monday (tomorrow).

He stated this historic day exalts the valour of our heroes who epitomize bravery and patriotism. Operation ‘SOMNATH’ symbolizes the true spirit of naval courage, when a Pakistan Navy flotilla of seven major warships launched a surprise attack on the Indian coastal town of Dwarka. The daring operation inflicted irreparable damage on vital shore installations, including a key radar station, severely impairing enemy visibility and reducing its operational capability. Equally, during the 1965 war, the submarine PNS GHAZI emerged as a formidable deterrent, striking fear in the enemy and raising the stakes against its aggressive designs.

Anchored in the honor and sacrifice of this glorious past, the Pakistan Navy demonstrated resilience and combat readiness during ‘Marka-e-Haq,’ reflecting deterrence and firm resolve to ensure impregnable defence of our maritime frontiers. Our operational preparedness safeguarded vital maritime interests and preserved the uninterrupted flow of seaborne trade.

While fulfilling its core responsibility of defending the country’s maritime boundaries, Pakistan Navy remains equally committed to advancing the nation’s maritime sector—the bedrock of our future prosperity. Leveraging the vast potential of the Blue Economy, PN continues to foster sustainable growth and economic dividends for Pakistan. In this pursuit, the 2nd Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC-25) will be held from 3–6 November 2025 at the Karachi Expo Centre, providing a platform for global stakeholders to connect, invest, and elevate Pakistan’s maritime contributions while transforming the region’s economic landscape.

Admiral Ashraf said in the message, “As we celebrate Navy Day, let us renew our pledge to honour the martyrs and veterans whose sacrifices secured our freedom and dignity. May Allah Almighty grant us the strength to uphold this sacred trust, enrich the legacy of our predecessors, and protect our beloved homeland with honour and pride. May Allah be our Guide and Protector. Aameen!”