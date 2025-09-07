Loss of children in Gaza is ‘absolutely shocking and preventable’

Save the Children reports one child has been killed every hour during 23 months of conflict in Gaza

GAZA: Humanitarian director for Save the Children in Gaza has said the number of children killed in the enclave is “shocking,” and this is a preventable death within Gaza.

“This is a preventable death within Gaza. It is absolutely shocking. The impact is not only on the population of Gaza, with 2 percent of all children being killed since the beginning of the war, but the personal impact on mothers, fathers, and families is unfathomable,” Rachel Cummings told Al Jazeera from Deir el-Balah.

“Women and mothers are sharing with us how painful it is every day to keep going. They keep going for the remainder of their children and for their families.

“But the loss of a child in such a brutal way … they had no opportunity to say goodbye. They had no opportunity to share one last hug or to tell them one last time that they loved them,” Cummings said.

Her comments come after Save the Children reported that one child has been killed every hour during the 23 months of the conflict in Gaza. At least 1,000 of them were babies.

Israeli forces detain 3 children near Hebron

Israeli forces have detained three Palestinian children in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports, citing the Wafa news agency.

Mohammed Awad, a local activist, told the agency that troops raided the Wadi al-Sheikh area near the town’s entrance and detained the children while they were working with a farmer.

The children were identified as 15-year-old Saif Mohammed al-Alami, 15-year-old Mahmoud Sabarneh, and Oday Raed Awad.

Israeli forces arrest 3 in Bethlehem governorate; settlers steal sheep

Israeli forces have arrested three people from the Bethlehem governorate in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports, citing Wafa.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces stormed the Handaza area in the east of the governorate and arrested 40-year-old Habib Salah Issa Qassem and 39-year-old Firas Ibrahim Ali Beit Rashid.

In the western village of Husan, Israeli forces arrested 18-year-old Salah Nabil Muhammad Al-Shaer from the Al-Matina area.

At the same time, Israeli settlers stole a number of sheep belonging to resident Nazir Shalalda in the village of Al-Minya, east of the city.

Gaza aid flotilla from Tunisia delayed

The departure from Tunisia of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza with aid boats has been postponed, organisers say, according to AFP.

It was planned for today, but organisers said they rescheduled the boats’ departure from Tunis to September 10 due to “technical and logistical reasons beyond management’s control”.

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to join boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla that have already left from Spain and Italy, had already been delayed by bad weather.