Keep Abreast Trends of Times and Open Up a New Chapter for Future

— Accelerate Building of Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era

By H.E. Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan

At the invitation of H.E. President Xi Jinping, H.E. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China from August 30 to September 4 to attend the twenty-fifth meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-fascist War. During the visit, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Premier Li Qiang held talks with him, during which they had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two sides released the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (2025-2029), which is dedicated to building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future with even stronger political mutual trust, closer economic and trade ties, deeper security cooperation and a more solid popular basis. The Action Plan will serve as the general guideline, roadmap and construction plan for advancing the all-weather strategic cooperation between our two countries at present and in the time ahead. China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the Action Plan, enrich the practice of building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future by following five aspects hereunder, and set an example for building a community with a shared future among neighboring countries.

We need to uphold high-level mutual trust and firm support, and take the lead in building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. President Xi Jinping stated that China and Pakistan share a resilient bond, a brotherly bond, and also a bond built on trust and common values—an ironclad friendship that was forged through historical twists and turns and has grown ever stronger over time. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Pakistan-China ironclad friendship has taken root in the hearts of the over 200 million Pakistani people, and that no force can shake this unbreakable bond. We are pleased to see that against the backdrop of a volatile and turbulent international and regional situation, unwavering strategic mutual trust has always defined China-Pakistan relations. During the 74 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of the times and remained as solid as a rock and as stable as Mount Tai.

The two sides have consistently firmly supported each other in upholding national core interests, which is a vivid illustration of a shared future. In particular, Prime Minister Shehbaz visited China last June, only three months after he took office. Then Premier Li Qiang visited Pakistan in last October, and President Zardari visited China this February. And few days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz went to China for attending the SCO Tianjin Summit and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The frequent high-level exchanges have enabled our two sides to reach important common understandings on advancing the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan, which has injected a strong impetus to building a China-Pakistan community with a shared future. China is ready to work with Pakistan to deliver on the important common understandings between the two leaders, implement the Action Plan in a thorough and detailed way, and work together to write the China-Pakistan chapter of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

We need to stay focused on development and win-win cooperation, and work together on the journey toward modernization. President Xi Jinping stressed that China supports Pakistan in maintaining unity, focusing on development, and enhancing national strength. China is ready to work with Pakistan to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and upgrade the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and step up cooperation in industries, agriculture, and mining, with the aim of boosting Pakistan’s self-sustained capacity for development. This has charted the course and set out guidelines for our practical cooperation and common development. Since the beginning of this year, the New Gwadar International Airport has been put into operation and with commercial flights launched, the China-donated seawater desalination plant has started operation, and enterprises in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone have go into production. Pakistani products such as cooked beef, seafood and fruit are quite popular in the Chinese market.

The project of training 1,000 young Pakistani agricultural professionals in China has undergone successfully. Pakistan’s Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) was launched from Xichang, China. In the next stage, we will fully leverage the overall effect of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, focus on areas of industry, agriculture and mining, and deepen cooperation in emerging fields such as information technology, cyber security, digital economy and artificial intelligence. We will accelerate the implementation of the Karakoram Highway II (Thakot-Raikot) realignment project, modernize the Khunjerab-Sost pass, and ensure the comprehensive development of the Gwadar Port. We will advance the upgrade of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and facilitate the export of more quality Pakistani products to China, and strengthen B2B cooperation. With our joint efforts, China-Pakistan practical cooperation will surely reach new breadth and depth.

We need to adhere to a people-centered approach and prioritize people’s livelihoods, and act as practitioners in enhancing the well-being of our peoples. President Xi Jinping stated that China is committed to a friendly policy toward all Pakistani people, emphasizing that the planning and layout of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor should benefit all regions of Pakistan and ensure that the fruits of development are shared by all its people. We are pleased to see that the Lahore Orange Line project has served over 250 million passenger trips cumulatively, the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital in Gwadar has treated more than 300,000 patients, the Faqeer School has expanded its enrollment to over 500 students, and the seawater desalination plant produces 1,000 tons of fresh water daily. We have donated 70,000 “health kits” to Balochistan province, covering 23 districts and benefiting 766 schools.

To assist the Pakistani people in coping with the current floods, China has provided emergency tents and cash assistance. In the next phase, we are willing to implement more “small and beautiful” livelihood projects, strengthen cooperation in technical and vocational education and training, and fulfill the commitment to offer 3,000 study and training opportunities from 2025 to 2029, along with the IT talent training program in China, to provide intellectual support for Pakistan’s modernization. We will enhance cooperation in healthcare, education, climate change response, and disaster prevention and mitigation through bilateral and multilateral channels, leveraging resources such as the SCO-specific scholarships, surgical treatment programs, 10 million-kilowatt photovoltaic power project and 10 million- kilowatt wind power project announced by China at the SCO Tianjin Summit. Additionally, in anticipation of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan next year, we will deepen cooperation in education, youth, and cultural exchanges, carry forward our traditional friendship, promote people-to-people ties, and ensure that China-Pakistan friendship is passed through generation to generation.

We need to uphold our responsibility to safeguard security and serve as guardians of regional peace and stability. During the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and hopes Pakistan will take solid and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, to create a secure environment for bilateral cooperation. Premier Li Qiang also expressed the hope that both sides will jointly ensure the security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz unequivocally stated that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to protect Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in the country. We are ready to work with Pakistan to ensure the implementation of these commitments and fully protect the safety of people’s lives and property. In particular, as the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, with increasing risks and challenges and the resurgence of terrorism, extremism, and separatism, we must adapt to the changing situation, continuously enhance the level of counter-terrorism and security cooperation, and join hands with regional countries to address risks and challenges.

In the next phase, we will work with Pakistan to accelerate the implementation of the Global Security Initiative, strengthen concrete cooperation within its framework, promote greater input and coordination in security forces, and strengthen safety measures for Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in Pakistan. We will make full use of bilateral and multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation channels to support Pakistan’s capacity building in counter-terrorism, deepen defense cooperation and enhance the level of joint training, exercises, and military exchanges and cooperation. In summary, we are willing to work with Pakistan through practical actions and concrete measures to provide a secure foundation for advancing the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan, and to contribute to the building of a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home.

We need to uphold our responsibilities and enhance coordination and serve as defenders of international fairness and justice. President Xi Jinping emphasized that the two sides should strengthen strategic communication, implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative, address common challenges, and uphold international fairness and justice. This year marks not only the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression but also the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. This provides an important opportunity for people around the world to remember history, defend the outcomes of World War II, and uphold the post-war international order. This history reminds us that only by cherishing peace, upholding justice, and working together in solidarity can we create a better future for humanity. Confronted with profound adjustments in the international landscape and at a new crossroads of global governance, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, with his vision for the future of humanity and in keeping with the trends of the times, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to advancing the reform of global governance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz responded positively in no time, stating that the Global Governance Initiative is of great significance to world peace, development, and stability, and that Pakistan fully supports and will actively implement it. We express our sincere appreciation for this. Both China and Pakistan are important members of the Global South, and Pakistan has been serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council since this year, speaking up for developing countries. We are willing to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with Pakistan on international and regional affairs, firmly uphold the authority of the United Nations and the outcomes of World War II, practice true multilateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the vast number of developing countries and the Global South.

What’s past is prologue. At this moment, I would like to quote an important statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz’s article published in the People’s Daily of China: “From the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea, and now into the vastness of space, our friendship remains an epic of trust and transformation. The future holds immense hope and opportunity, and we must continue to strive together to achieve greater glories.”

We are ready to work with our ironclad friends to keep abreast the trends of the times and open up a new chapter for the future, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, deliver tangible benefits to our two peoples, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.