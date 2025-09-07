Kazakh DPM/FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

Visit seen as precursor to Kazakh President’s upcoming trip in November: FO

FO spokesperson says 13-member high-level delegation will accompany FM Nurtleu, to hold talks on trade, IT, agriculture and connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will arrive in Pakistan on an official visit (September 8 to 9) on Monday (tomorrow), according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Sunday.

“This important visit serves as a precursor to the forthcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, scheduled in November,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement.

Nurtleu will be accompanied by a 13-member high-level delegation, which also includes the Kazakh minister of transport. Joint working group meetings on agriculture and information technology will be held on the sidelines of the visit.

During his stay, the Kazakh deputy prime minister and foreign minister will hold a tête-à-tête with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, followed by delegation-level talks. He is also expected to call on the President and the Prime Minister.

“The discussions will provide an opportunity to review preparations for the upcoming presidential visit and to deliberate comprehensively on the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Kazakhstan cooperation, with particular focus on trade and investment, agriculture, education, cultural and tourism exchanges, regional connectivity and logistics, as well as collaboration at multilateral fora,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the visit will help cement the longstanding Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements across diverse fields, for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.