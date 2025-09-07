Israeli protesters appeal to Trump to intervene, stop Gaza conflict

TEL AVIV: Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Israel’s cities, issuing direct appeals to US President Donald Trump to force an end to the Gaza conflict and secure the release of the remaining captives, Al Jazeera reports.

Protesters packed a public square outside the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with images of the captives. Some carried signs, including one that read, “Trump’s legacy crumbles as the Gaza war persists.”

Another said, “President Trump, save the hostages now!”

“We think that Trump is the only man in the world who has authority over [Netanyahu], that can force Bibi to do this,” Tel Aviv resident Boaz told Reuters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

Orna Neutra, the mother of an Israeli soldier who was killed on October 7, 2023, and whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas, accused the government of abandoning its citizens.

“We truly hope that the United States will push both sides to finally reach a comprehensive deal that will bring them home,” she told the rally. Her son, Omer, is also American.

Overnight strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Gaza City as shelter for displaced hit

Meanwhile, Israel’s overnight attacks across Gaza have killed 19 Palestinians in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports, citing medical sources.

These included eight killed after Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter, Al-Farabi School, which was housing displaced people west of Gaza City.

At least nine others were killed, including four children, after Israeli forces attacked a tent and a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Two children were also killed when Israeli forces targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Israeli army claims two ‘projectiles’ launched from Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has claimed that two projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel this morning, one of which was intercepted, AFP reports.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Netivot and in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.

“One projectile was intercepted, and one fell in an open area.”

It was the first time in several months that launches from Gaza threatened Netivot, a town of about 50,000 people around 10 kilometres from the Palestinian territory.

Israel warns recognising Palestinian state could trigger ‘unilateral’ action

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign minister has branded a recent international push to recognise Palestinian statehood a “mistake” and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annexe parts of the occupied West Bank, AFP reports.

“States like France and the UK that pushed the so-called recognition had made a tremendous mistake,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Following through on the plans would make it “harder to get to the peace”, he added.

“It will destabilise the region. It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions.”

Denmark not ready to recognise Palestinian state: foreign minister

At a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen says Denmark is currently not ready to recognise a Palestinian state, Al Jazeera reports.

He added that Israel does not have a “veto” over its decision and also called on it to stop its military campaign in Gaza.