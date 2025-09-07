HEADLINES

Govt endeavoring to ensure timely relief to flood victims: Governor Kundi

By News Desk

DI KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that both the federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts to ensure timely relief and long-term rehabilitation of natural calamities’ victims.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office, Dera Ismail Khan, where relief cheques were distributed among storm-affected families on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The ceremony among others, was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence and MNA Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam Khattak, JUI-F representative Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, and senior PML-N leader Rehan Malik Advocate.

Governor Kundi said the people of Dera Ismail Khan are grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for providing financial assistance to the storm-affected families.

He said that the government was determined that no shortcomings would be allowed in the process of rehabilitation and resettlement.

“We all share the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamities. While we cannot bring back the deceased, however this financial support will provide some relief to their families,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of unity, the governor said that all political forces were working together in the larger interest of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the representatives of allied political parties for their presence and cooperation in the relief efforts.

Previous article
Punjab floods push up wheat and flour prices as supply chains buckle; twin cities see sharp spike
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab reports 1,446 traffic accidents in 24 hours, nine lives lost

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,446 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours,...

15 school principals suspended in KP over poor SSC results

Naval Chief hails 1965 war heroes, vows to safeguard maritime frontiers

Posters of Field Marshal Asim Munir appear across Kashmir on Defence Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.