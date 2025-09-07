CM satisfied with Gujrat floodwater drainage, unveils Rs21b modern drainage plan

Punjab CM terms two-foot drop in floodwater level in 24 hours ‘success of operations’

Says WASA Gujrat to be established with modern sewerage and drainage system, saying Rs21b package approved for permanent flood management solutions

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the speedy drainage of floodwater in Gujrat, noting that the situation in the city is rapidly improving.

“Thanks God, the water level is decreasing swiftly. Fawara Chowk has been cleared, and citizens will soon get complete relief from this problem,” she said, highlighting that the two-foot reduction in water level in a single day reflected the success of ongoing operations.

The chief minister appreciated the coordinated efforts of provincial secretaries, relevant officers, and field staff, adding that manpower and heavy machinery had been deployed to divert the flood flow and secure Gujrat against further rains or rising pressure.

She stated that drone cameras had been used to identify obstructed areas, while the Irrigation Department had been tasked to conduct a research study for long-term planning. She reaffirmed that a formal WASA Gujrat institution, equipped with modern drainage and sewerage systems under a Rs 21 billion package, would resolve sanitation and flood-related challenges on a permanent basis.

Emergency measures have also included the transfer of WASA machinery from five major cities to Gujrat and the deployment of five provincial secretaries—Housing, Communication & Works, Local Government, Irrigation, and others—to supervise relief operations. Additional machinery and equipment from Lahore and other cities are scheduled to arrive in Gujrat within two days.

On her directives, clean drinking water is being supplied to flood-affected families in relief camps across Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Kasur, Rajanpur, and other districts. White containers filled at filtration plants, along with mineral water bottles, are being delivered by boats. “Thanks God, clean water is being provided,” a woman in a Gujrat relief camp said.

CM Maryam Nawaz Pays Glowing Tribute to PAF on Air Force Day

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid rich tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the occasion of Air Force Day, observing that the courage and professionalism of the “Shaheens” remain a source of national pride.

“Salute to the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force,” she said, adding that the entire nation acknowledges their unmatched sacrifices and operational excellence.

Highlighting the historic role of PAF in the September 7, 1965 war, she said that it marked a bright chapter in the country’s defense history, when Pakistan’s air warriors decisively foiled the enemy’s designs with extraordinary skill and bravery.

Maryam Nawaz said the “shaheen-like” PAF pilots once again proved their superiority by shooting down enemy Rafale aircraft, demonstrating that the spirit of 1965 lives on.

She emphasized that the unforgettable role of the Air Force will forever be written in golden words in the annals of Pakistan’s defense history. “The nation is proud of the professionalism, courage, and valour of its Shaheens,” she added

Condolence Message

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of ARY News beat reporter Ulfat Mughal’s mother. She extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed for the departed soul.