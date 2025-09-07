As nation celebrates Air Force Day, Air Chief reaffirms PAF resolve to defend Pakistan’s skies

Air Chief Sidhu affirms PAF would remain committed to advancing its capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies

Says victories in Marka-e-Haq and Bunyanum Marsoos once again proved PAF’s unshakable will and capability to guard the country’s aerial frontiers

Air Vice Marshal warns ‘if India errs again, downed jets score will rise from 6–0 to 60–0’

President, PM hail PAF’s decisive role in defending sovereignty, salute martyrs’ sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated Air Force Day with zeal and enthusiasm on Sunday as Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated that the victories in Marka-e-Haq and Bunyanum Marsoos once again proved the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) unshakable will and capability to guard the country’s aerial frontiers.

Defence Day Marks September 7, 1965, when PAF inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Indian Air Force through exemplary professionalism, the Air Chief recalled the legendary feat of Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam, who downed four Indian jets in just 30 seconds, stunning the world.

Today in History On 07 September 1965, Sqn Ldr Muhammad Mahmood Alam, the legendary “Little Dragon”, carved his name into aviation history by downing five Indian Hawker Hunters in less than a minute,a record that remains unmatched. Flying his F-86 Sabre over Sargodha with… pic.twitter.com/cNON2ATBjJ — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) September 6, 2025

Central Martyrs’ Day Ceremony

Addressing the central Martyrs’ Day ceremony at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, Air Chief Sidhu said the day symbolizes the extraordinary bravery, professionalism, and supreme sacrifice of the Armed Forces. He emphasized that PAF’s proud legacy of courage continues to inspire future generations, said a press release by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY 07 September, 2025: Pakistan Air Force solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day on 7th September across all PAF Bases nationwide. The day commenced with special prayers and Quran Khawani, dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 and… pic.twitter.com/r2kuRDxxlC — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) September 7, 2025

The Air Chief paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and assured that the Air Force, fully aware of changing security dynamics, remains committed to advancing capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies, niche domains, and indigenous defence production to safeguard sovereignty, the ISPR said.

The PAF solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day across all its bases nationwide, ISPR noted.

The day commenced with special prayers and recitation of the Holy Quran, “dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as to all those who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the creation of Pakistan”.

He emphasised that Martyrs’ Day “symbolises the extraordinary bravery, impeccable professionalism and unparalleled spirit of sacrifice demonstrated” by the armed forces.

The air chief stressed that well-cognisant of the fast-changing security dynamics, the PAF stood committed to its mission with singularity of purpose.

“The latest link in [the] chain of victories secured by PAF in Marka-i-Haq / Bunyanum Marsoos has once more proved our will and capability to guard the aerial frontiers of our motherland,” he was quoted as saying.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for self-determination. Later, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Song “Shaheen” Released

On the occasion, the PAF released a new song titled “Shaheen”, sung by Shuja Haider, paying rich tribute to martyrs and highlighting the unity, courage, and professionalism of the force.



Air Vice Marshal’s Message

At a change of guards ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, Air Vice Marshal Shehryar Khan said Operation Bunyanum Marsoos had refreshed the memories of September 6, warning that if India repeated its mistakes, the score of downed enemy jets would rise from 6–0 to 60–0. He assured the nation that Pakistan’s airspace remains in strong and capable hands.

#PAF Day is being observed today with national zeal to commemorate valor of defenders of air space of country against the Indian aggression in September 1965 war@DGPR_PAF @OfficialDGISPR #RadioPakistan #News https://t.co/zuLTiF0ijF pic.twitter.com/gc30NlUqEf — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 7, 2025

President, PM Hail PAF

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed PAF’s decisive role in recent conflicts.

President Zardari said that whether in the 1965 war or in Marka-e-Haq and Bunyanum Marsoos, Pakistan’s air warriors had always risen to the challenge, defeating the enemy and earning national pride. He lauded PAF’s evolution into a “modern, capable and highly professional institution” and paid tribute to martyrs’ families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz described PAF’s recent performance as “fearless leadership in action,” noting that the air force had defeated an enemy many times larger with superior strategy, skill, and passion. “Our heroes have proved that no matter how strong the enemy, it can never defeat courage,” he said, adding that Pakistan Air Force today stands among the best in the world.