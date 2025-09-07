Amir Muqam hails Operation Iron Wall, urges youth to back PML-N’s agenda

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Saturday said the development and empowerment of youth remain at the core of government policies, while paying rich tribute to the Armed Forces for thwarting enemy designs during Operation Iron Wall.

He was addressing a massive convention organized by the PML-N Youth Wing in Nowshera on Defence Day and Air Force Day, where thousands of young people attended, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.

Muqam said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Armed Forces defeated enemy conspiracies during the successful Operation Iron Wall in May this year. He recalled that on May 10 and 11, the Army and PAF inflicted a “humiliating defeat” on the enemy — a response that was acknowledged internationally.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Armed Forces of Pakistan have successfully thwarted enemy conspiracies, and once again, the nation stood united with its defenders,” he added.

Paying tribute to martyrs and veterans, the minister said Defence Day and Air Force Day are not just chapters of history but reminders of sacrifice, patriotism, and national unity.

He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring relief operations in flood-affected areas, while Pakistan Army soldiers remain on the frontlines of rescue efforts. Referring to the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to Buner, Muqam said the COAS offering condolences to victims’ families reflected the military’s “deep bond with the people.”

Turning to politics, Muqam said the PML-N is the only party capable of providing real solutions to the problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We know what this province has faced in the past 13 years. Now is the time to change its destiny. God willing, the next government here will be that of PML-N.”

He said the enthusiasm of the youth proves they seek service, ethics, and development rather than “politics of abuse and accusations.” He added that PML-N does not merely give slogans but ensures education, skills, and employment opportunities for youth.

Urging young people to actively counter negative propaganda on social media, Muqam said, “The enemies of the state, whether internal or external, will never succeed in their malicious agendas, because the nation and the Armed Forces are on the same page.”

Concluding his address, the minister congratulated the PML-N Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for organizing what he termed “the beginning of a new movement of awareness, unity, and leadership among the youth.”

The convention was attended by provincial and district leadership including PML-N Information Secretary Rahmat Salam Khattak, Youth Coordinator of the PM Youth Program Babar Saleem Khan, Samiullah Burki, Irshad Ali Khan, Hamza Khan, Maeeshat-ur-Rehman, Shiraz Khan, Abid Mujaddidi, Nadeem Khan, Syed Fayyaz-ur-Rehman, Zafar Khattak and Professor Nawabzada.