26 detained over protest against blasphemous act of installing Ashoka emblem at Hazratbal shrine

SRINAGAR: Police in Srinagar detained 26 people following protests against the installation of the Indian Ashoka emblem at the revered Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). The move sparked outrage among the general public, who denounced the act as blasphemous and a violation of Islamic principles that forbid idol worship.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident took place on Friday and led to immediate protests. Following the uproar, police, with the help of video footage, detained the protesters.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), condemned the decision to place the Ashoka emblem at the shrine. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of committing blasphemy, saying the emblem’s installation amounted to an affront to the religious sentiments of Muslims.

“Hazratbal is connected to our Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and any sort of blasphemy is not acceptable to Muslims. This is not against the emblem as such, but Islam strictly forbids idol worship, and this act goes against our faith,” Mufti said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also questioned the rationale behind placing the emblem at the shrine. “What was the need for an emblem and the stone in the first place? Wasn’t the work already sufficient?” he asked, while expressing concern over reports that those accused of vandalism might be booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Grand Mufti terms Hazratbal blasphemous act ‘extremely unfortunate’

Grand Mufti of Indian-illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, has described the blasphemous act of the installation of the Ashoka emblem at the revered Hazratbal shrine as “extremely unfortunate,” stressing that the move could have been avoided altogether.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to the media, the Grand Mufti said the sensitivity and sanctity of the shrine demanded utmost caution, especially since “things could have gone smoothly even without the installation of the emblem.”

He questioned the rationale behind placing the emblem inside a place of worship, warning that such acts risk inflaming public sentiments. “The Muslim community of Kashmir has deep emotional and religious attachment with the Dargah Hazratbal, yet the Waqf administrators and clerics associated with the shrine failed to adopt preventive measures despite knowing the possible consequences,” he said.