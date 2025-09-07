NATIONAL

15 school principals suspended in KP over poor SSC results

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Workers Welfare Board has suspended 15 school principals across the province after their institutions recorded dismal performances in the matriculation examinations, according to an official notification issued on September 4.

The order stated that the action was taken “on account of producing poor results in SSC annual examinations 2024-2025.”

The suspensions affected schools in Akora Khattak, Aman Garh, Ghoriwala, Haripur-II, Hattar, Karak, Kohat-I, Kohat-II, Peshawar-II, Mardan, Shehbaz Azmat Khel, Swabi, Swat, Takht Bhai, and a higher secondary school.

Under the arrangement, vice principals will serve as acting principals until further orders. Where no vice principal is available, the seniormost teacher (BPS-16/17) has been directed to assume charge.

KP Labour Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan confirmed that the suspensions were linked to the schools’ academic performance.

“We have zero per cent results in the mentioned schools,” he told reporters. “The department has enough teachers, but we lack specialists in subjects other than Islamiyat and Pashto.”

The minister further highlighted staffing imbalances, noting that 80 to 90 percent of teachers in the department belong to southern KP, and many seek postings in their home districts — something he described as “practically impossible.”

