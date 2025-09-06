NATIONAL

Timely and effective justice is a moral responsibility: CJP

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, emphasized that delivering timely and effective justice is not only a constitutional requirement but also a moral obligation. He made this statement during the sixth interactive progress review session at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The session brought together senior officials, stakeholders, and officers to review the monthly progress under the Reform Action Plan (RAP) and to discuss ongoing and upcoming initiatives. Among the attendees were the Registrar of the Supreme Court, IT Adviser Hamayun Zafar, section heads, the Senior Director of the Federal Judicial Academy, and the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

During the session, the Chief Justice was briefed on the significant progress made in the court’s reform agenda. Out of 89 identified initiatives, 30 have been fully implemented, 44 are in progress, and 14 will be launched soon. These milestones reflect the judiciary’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and improving service delivery to the public.

The Chief Justice also reviewed statistics related to case disposal, case categorization, IT integration, financial management, and audit processes. He expressed satisfaction that the disposal of cases now exceeds the number of new cases filed, and stressed that maintaining financial discipline and conducting audits are crucial for ensuring transparency. He urged all departments to expedite pending tasks before the next review meeting, highlighting the importance of sustained progress to uphold public confidence in the judiciary.

Reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to a litigant-centered approach, the Chief Justice reiterated that delivering timely and effective justice is both a constitutional duty and a moral responsibility. He commended the contributions of officers and technical experts, stressing the importance of innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration in building a transparent, modern, and fair justice system.

