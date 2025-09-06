PM seeks climate resilience plan within two weeks to counter 2026 monsoon threats

PM Shehbaz declares flood rehabilitation as top national priority, pledging full support to provinces

Forms special committee to facilitate financial aid for unregistered flood victims

The premier briefed floodwaters from Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab moving towards Panjnad; over 2m people evacuated nationwide

Over 6,300 tons of relief goods dispatched, 2,400 medical camps set up in flood-hit regions with 80pc of damaged power network restored

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to begin immediate preparations for the 2026 monsoon season and submit a comprehensive climate resilience action plan within two weeks to address Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to climate change, including increasingly intense rainfall and flooding.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, the prime minister assessed the damage caused by recent heavy rains and flooding, along with the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, according to a news release from the PM’s Office.

Declaring the rehabilitation of flood-affected citizens a top national priority, PM Shehbaz ordered authorities to ensure full preparedness in river-adjacent areas of southern Pakistan, which remain highly vulnerable to floods. He stressed that the federal government stands fully ready to support provincial administrations in all aspects of relief and rehabilitation, while emphasizing the need for real-time monitoring of evacuation and relief operations to guarantee timely assistance.

The Prime Minister also instructed the formation of a special committee to facilitate financial assistance for flood victims not currently registered with NADRA. He reiterated his call to the Climate Change Ministry for a climate resilience action plan within two weeks, highlighting that it must effectively address Pakistan’s exposure to climate-related disasters.

During the briefing, PM Shehbaz praised the coordinated rescue and relief efforts of the NDMA, PDMAs, Pakistan Army, and federal and provincial agencies. Officials reported that floodwaters from the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have reached central and southern Punjab and are expected to pass through Panjnad. Preparations have been made to handle a water flow of 1 to 1.2 million cusecs; however, the actual flow is projected at around 600,000 cusecs—significantly below earlier estimates.

In Multan, district administration, military, and rescue teams are fully mobilized to safely manage the floodwaters without damaging embankments. Restoration of electricity infrastructure is progressing, with 80 percent of the damaged network in northern and central Pakistan already restored. Damaged roads and bridges have also been reopened, facilitating relief supply movement.

The meeting was informed that more than two million people have been evacuated from flood-prone regions nationwide, while over 4,100 stranded individuals have been rescued. The federal government has dispatched 6,300 tons of relief goods, and more than 2,400 medical camps are operating in flood-hit areas to provide healthcare support. Compensation for deceased persons, the injured, and property damages is being processed through NADRA, with priority for the hardest-hit families.

Chief secretaries from all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, joined the meeting via video link and shared detailed situation reports.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to standing with provincial administrations until the complete rehabilitation of all flood victims. He directed ministries and departments to ensure uninterrupted support to the provinces.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, along with the chairmen of NDMA and NADRA and other senior officials.