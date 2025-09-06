Pakistan and Japan commit to strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The 14th round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) concluded on Thursday, with both sides reviewing the full scope of their bilateral relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, development, people-to-people exchanges, and education.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir, while Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Akahori Takeshi, headed the Japanese side. Both countries also exchanged views on regional peace and stability.