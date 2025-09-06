Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in northern India

DELHI: Heavy monsoon rains have led to severe flooding across northern India, resulting in at least five deaths on Wednesday. Thousands have been evacuated as rivers in the region, including the Yamuna, Chenab, and Tawi, have risen above danger levels.

The intense monsoon season this year has already claimed 130 lives in August alone, devastating villages and destroying infrastructure. The latest floods have particularly affected Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Landslides triggered by swollen rivers have damaged many roads, isolating parts of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall, particularly in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, with more downpours expected.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River breached its danger mark on Tuesday, exacerbating the situation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more thunderstorms are forecast.