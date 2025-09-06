World

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in northern India

By News Desk

DELHI: Heavy monsoon rains have led to severe flooding across northern India, resulting in at least five deaths on Wednesday. Thousands have been evacuated as rivers in the region, including the Yamuna, Chenab, and Tawi, have risen above danger levels.

The intense monsoon season this year has already claimed 130 lives in August alone, devastating villages and destroying infrastructure. The latest floods have particularly affected Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Landslides triggered by swollen rivers have damaged many roads, isolating parts of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall, particularly in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, with more downpours expected.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River breached its danger mark on Tuesday, exacerbating the situation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more thunderstorms are forecast.

Previous article
Pakistan and Japan commit to strengthening bilateral ties
Next article
FIA to expand global presence to combat human trafficking
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan and Japan commit to strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The 14th round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) concluded on Thursday, with both sides reviewing the full scope of their bilateral relations....

IT system failure disrupts CDNS operations

ECP delays by-elections in nine constituencies of Punjab due to floods

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Lahore for flood relief efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.